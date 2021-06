Photo submitted State Representative Robin Lundstrum, middle, was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs on June 2. Lundstrum (District 87) gave an overview of the legislation enacted by the 93rd General Assembly of the state of Arkansas. Also pictured are Gary Wheat, club president, and Jimmy Allen, club member.

