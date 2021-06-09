Main Street Siloam Springs holds second Girls Night Out

Siloam Springs residents looking to enjoy the warmer weather and do some shopping downtown will get the chance during the second Girls Night Out of the year from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Girls Night Out is hosted by Main Street Siloam Springs and one of the themes is donuts according to Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator and Farmers Market manager for Main Street Siloam Springs.

"Everyone loves donuts and it has been a fun theme to advertise with," Trinidad said. "Our social media giveaways and Girls Night Out goody bags will have doughnut-themed items included."

Main Street will be set up from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at City Park by the gazebo to give away goody bags to the first 200 ladies who stop by, Trinidad said. Centennial Bank will be the primary sponsor and Siloam Springs Medial Center will be the supporting sponsor, Trinidad said.

Participating businesses will have a Quick Response (QR) code for customers to scan in order to be entered into a drawing for a $5 gift card to one of the businesses taking part in Girls Night Out, Trinidad said.

For this Girls Night Out, Main Street Siloam Springs is having a second giveaway, Trinidad said. There will be two doughnut-themed gift boxes Main Street will give out, Trinidad said.

One winner will be selected from Main Street's Instagram entrees and one will be selected from their Facebook entrees. Winners will be announced on Sunday, June 6, Trinidad said.

To enter this giveaway on Facebook and Instagram, hit the "Like" button on the post in Main Street's Facebook page; tag two friends in the comments section and then share the post about Girls Night Out, Trinidad said.

"We hope everyone will join us for shopping, dining and fun in Downtown Siloam Springs," Trinidad said.

Participating businesses will be

• 2 Gals Junk

• Ability Tree Art Studio & Store

• Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

• The Cafe on Broadway

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• The Downtown Bakery

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Occasions

• The Park house Kitchen + Bar

• Phat Tire Bike Shop

• Prime Care Medical

• Roost at 28 Springs

• Siloam Flowers & Gifts

• Siloam Springs Museum

• Tintos & Tapas