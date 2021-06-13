Sign in
3-point shot

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Nate Vachon lines up a 3-point shot during boys basketball practice on Wednesday morning at Panther Activity Center. The Panthers were scheduled to participate in a team camp at Tulsa (Okla.) Edison on Friday and Saturday before returning to regular summer practices this week.

