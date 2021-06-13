Arrests and citations

May 31

• Danilo Antonio Arita-Velasquez, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Mikala Ashley Crittenden, 27. cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christopher Eugene Tate, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Javier Alexis Rivera Colon, 40, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; aggravated assault; domestic battering - third degree.

• Katielynn Marie Mcanelly, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property; residential burglary - commercial burglary.

• Kashay Denall Rush, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 1

• Omar Alfredo Carreno, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Brittany Michaela Verrette, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Reginald Dewayne Perkins, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• David Ray Clariday, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Penny Ann Diaz, 54, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing prohibited articles.

June 2

• Michael James Adair, 27, arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; juvenile probation and parole white warrant.

• Cody Wayne Green, 29, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Mark Odale Pack, 45, cited in connection with public intoxication.

• Steven Tyler Watkins, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• David Allen Peoples, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

June 3

• Melchor Guadalupe Nava-Troncoso, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• John Lyle Denning, 49, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Celeo Renan Mancia-Jerezano, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Kyler Lee Kindle, 22, arrested in connection with felony warrant Adair County; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

June 4

• David Russell, 43 arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Leslie Wayne Powell, 51, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

June 5

• Pete McCotry Jr, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Robert Lopez-Gallardo, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kevin Neal McGarrah, 58, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.

• Larry Alan Whitehurst, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Maegan Paige Whitehurst, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear x3; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Donnie Wayne Case, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kenny Lee Ashley, 33, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; endangering the welfare of a minor second degree; failure to appear x2; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree.

June 6

• Charles Leroy Lamb, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• James Woody Arnold, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.