Arrests and citations

May 31
• Danilo Antonio Arita-Velasquez, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Mikala Ashley Crittenden, 27. cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Christopher Eugene Tate, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Javier Alexis Rivera Colon, 40, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; aggravated assault; domestic battering - third degree.
• Katielynn Marie Mcanelly, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property; residential burglary - commercial burglary.
• Kashay Denall Rush, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
June 1
• Omar Alfredo Carreno, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
• Brittany Michaela Verrette, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Reginald Dewayne Perkins, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• David Ray Clariday, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Penny Ann Diaz, 54, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing prohibited articles.
June 2
• Michael James Adair, 27, arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; juvenile probation and parole white warrant.
• Cody Wayne Green, 29, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• Mark Odale Pack, 45, cited in connection with public intoxication.
• Steven Tyler Watkins, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• David Allen Peoples, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
June 3
• Melchor Guadalupe Nava-Troncoso, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• John Lyle Denning, 49, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Celeo Renan Mancia-Jerezano, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Kyler Lee Kindle, 22, arrested in connection with felony warrant Adair County; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
June 4
• David Russell, 43 arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Leslie Wayne Powell, 51, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
June 5
• Pete McCotry Jr, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Robert Lopez-Gallardo, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kevin Neal McGarrah, 58, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.
• Larry Alan Whitehurst, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Maegan Paige Whitehurst, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear x3; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
• Donnie Wayne Case, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kenny Lee Ashley, 33, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; endangering the welfare of a minor second degree; failure to appear x2; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree.
June 6
• Charles Leroy Lamb, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• James Woody Arnold, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.