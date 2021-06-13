Board to consider ADA fishing pier resolution

City directors will consider Resolution 26-21 regarding the construction of an ADA (American with Disabilities Act) fishing pier at City Lake Park during the upcoming city board meeting Tuesday.

Resolution 26-21 specifies the city is committed to proceeding with the project subject to receiving a minimum of 10 percent of the cost from donations, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on June 7. Patterson did not say who was contacted for donations.

Patterson brought this issue before the board during the board meeting June 1, and the board indicated their support for the fishing pier.

The project cost was estimated at $85,000, however the cost will increase due to the proposed increased length of gangways, cost of constructing two concrete bulkheads and ADA parking and accessible pathways, the report states. The new cost would be approximately $100,000, the report states.

One issue raised is the need to have the city commit to proceeding with the project before local organizations commit to providing a level of funding, the report states.

Patterson showed two YouTube videos to the board June 1 to give an accurate description of what he was looking to build. The proposed pier would consist of a dock on the left side of the pier where people could fish and an adaptive kayak launch on the right side complete with a multi-step bench with a platform that slides out and rails for people to pull themselves into and out of their kayak.

The city board will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes from the June 1 meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 100 block of Dogwood Place.

• Resolution 27-21 concerning a grant application from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation for the Willow Court detention basin.

• Resolution 28-21 regarding a grant application from the Transportation Alternative Program by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for the North Mount Olive Street sidepath.

• Resolution 29-21 concerning a grant application from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for the engineering design for street improvements on East Kenwood Street.

• Contract approval in the amount of $58,629 for a printer-copier lease from AAA Business Systems Incorporated.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-08 regarding the rezoning of the 2900 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) and G-I (General Institutional) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-09 concerning the rezoning of 1803 Dawn Hill Road from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-2 (Residential Medium) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-10 regarding the rezoning of 3550 Hwy 412 E. from I-2 (Light Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-11 concerning the annexation of 12.25 acres of the 2100 block of Highway 16 on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-12 regarding the annexation of 22.05 acres of the 24400 block of Raines Road on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-13 concerning a waiver of competitive bidding and a declaration of emergency to have only one reading of the ordinance on its first and only reading.

Staff Reports

• Tree City Update

• Bike Lane Update

• Proposed body art zoning amendments.

• Administrator's report.