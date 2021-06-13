Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Allen Engel (left) and Artie Lawless get ready to retire a flag during the Veteran's of Foreign Wars (VFW) annual flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony is usually held on June 14 which is Flag Day, but had to be moved up because of the VFW's annual convention which is being held on the same day, according to VFW Post 1674 Commander Frank Lee. This year, the VFW retired 364 flags, Lee said.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Allen Engel (left) and Artie Lawless get ready to retire a flag during the Veteran's of Foreign Wars (VFW) annual flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony is usually held on June 14 which is Flag Day, but had to be moved up because of the VFW's annual convention which is being held on the same day, according to VFW Post 1674 Commander Frank Lee. This year, the VFW retired 364 flags, Lee said.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Allen Engel (left) and Artie Lawless get ready to retire a flag during the Veteran's of Foreign Wars (VFW) annual flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony is usually held on June 14 which is Flag Day, but had to be moved up because of the VFW's annual convention which is being held on the same day, according to VFW Post 1674 Commander Frank Lee. This year, the VFW retired 364 flags, Lee said.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Eden Schultz (center) helps Mike Butler lower the retired flag into the fire as "Grandpa" Keith Schultz looks on. The Veteran's of Foreign Wars (VFW) flag retirement ceremony is usually held on June 14, which is Flag Day but was moved up because the VFW's annual conference is being held on that day, according to VFW Post1674 Commander Frank Lee. This year the VFW retired 364 flags, Lee said.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Eden Schultz (center) helps Mike Butler lower the retired flag into the fire as "Grandpa" Keith Schultz looks on. The Veteran's of Foreign Wars (VFW) flag retirement ceremony is usually held on June 14, which is Flag Day but was moved up because the VFW's annual conference is being held on that day, according to VFW Post1674 Commander Frank Lee. This year the VFW retired 364 flags, Lee said.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Eden Schultz (center) helps Mike Butler lower the retired flag into the fire as "Grandpa" Keith Schultz looks on. The Veteran's of Foreign Wars (VFW) flag retirement ceremony is usually held on June 14, which is Flag Day but was moved up because the VFW's annual conference is being held on that day, according to VFW Post1674 Commander Frank Lee. This year the VFW retired 364 flags, Lee said.