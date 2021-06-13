Lady Panthers head to team camp at ORU

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs guard Cailee Johnson brings the ball up the floor as Addison Pilcher guards during girls basketball practice on Wednesday morning at Siloam Springs HIgh School. The Lady Panthers participated at a team camp at Rogers High on Thursday and Friday and will be heading to another team camp at Oral Roberts on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

