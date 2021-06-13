Obituaries

Claud Dean Denny

Claud Dean Denny, 77, of Colcord, Okla., died on June 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born on March 21, 1944, in Oklahoma, near Maysville, Ark., to Claud Denny and Elsie Cox Denny.

He graduated from Colcord High School in 1962. He worked as a central office repairman for the telephone company for 41 years.

He married Linda Stacy on Dec. 21, 1994, in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was an avid wood worker and enjoyed building furniture and novelty items for his family and friends. Every spring he plowed garden plots for his neighbors and family members. He was good to check on sick people and helped in any way he could.

He loved to travel with his wife and made many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claud, and Elsie Denny; niece, Melinda Hendren; and brother-in-law Maurice Hendren.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Rob Denny and wife Marilyn of Colcord; daughters, Michelle Loveland and husband Jeron of Cushing, Okla., and Kimberly Barrett of Colcord; stepsons, Joey Goates and wife Tara of Bentonville, Ark., and Chad Goates of Decatur, Ark.; sisters, Margaret Sullivan and husband Chester of Fayetteville, Ark., and Margie Hendren of Colcord; brothers, Richard Denny and wife Vicki of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and David Denny and wife Debbie of Colcord; 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Friday, June 11, 2021, at Row Cemetery in Colcord.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.