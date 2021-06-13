Proposed route for new Illinois River bridge

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) held an open house at the Holiday Inn Express in Siloam Springs to discuss the latest alternative for the new bridge on Highway 59 shown above. The proposed route will go through the southern end of where the current bridge is located at and will go through Arkansas 59 Canoeing and Rafting as well as part of the property of GoForth Farms. When asked about the early responses to the project, Section Head Ruby Jordan-Johnson said, "In my opinion there are citizens who like and there are citizens who may not like it." Jordan Johnson said that was the same for every project, but the sole reason for the open house was to get comments and see if there was anything else that could be done from a design standpoint.

Mayor Judy Nation (left), and City Director Brad Burns look a the proposed map presented by the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) during an open house held Thursday at the Holiday Inn Express in Siloam Springs. Nation said she attended the meeting to hear the opinions of the citizens affected by the proposed route by ArDOT. Burns did not comment on the open house.

