No headline

THEME: THE 4TH OF JULY

ACROSS

1. Steps to the river, in India

5. Hot springs resort

8. Meal in a shell

12. Driver's misbehavior?

13. *Grilling technique

14. Medal of Honor descriptor

15. Cracked open

16. What Knave of Hearts stole from Queen of Hearts, sing.

17. Raise one's rank

18. *July 4th pyrotechnic display

20. Hubble Space Telescope operator, acr.

21. Chip dip

22. i topper

23. *Main Street tradition on the 4th

26. Superlative of fumy

30. Ribonucleic acid

31. Store as fodder

34. Moonfish

35. Rose oil

37. Number cruncher

38. Fairytale garden dweller

39. Indian Lilac tree

40. Extinct type of zebra

42. Steampunk decoration

43. Did 2 + 2 (2 words)

45. Crocheted blanket

47. Swedish shag rug

48. Ancient port city in Israel

50. Smiley face

52. *First President to hold July 4th celebration at the White House

56. Snoop Dogg's "Gin and ____"

57. Medicinal succulent

58. Hit the bottle

59. Earthenware pots

60. View from a high-speed train?

61. Observer

62. "Glengarry ____ Ross"

63. G, in solfa

64. "The Fountainhead" author

DOWN

1. Former tennis pro Steffi

2. One who's made the pilgrimage to Mecca

3. Petri dish filler

4. Mother of Calcutta

5. Roebuck's partner

6. a.k.a. anorak

7. A in B.A.

8. *"No ____ without representation"

9. Unfortunately, exclamation

10. *Drink to wash down burgers and hot dogs?

11. Table scrap

13. Steal, past participle

14. What haters spew?

19. Crane or heron

22. Expecting woman's date

23. Life force in Sanskrit

24. Chipped in

25. What Motion Picture Association of America did

26. *Most popular July 4th decoration

27. Notable period

28. Polynesian island country

29. Feudal lord

32. Fish a.k.a. porgy

33. Beer acronym

36. *Lee Greenwood's "Proud to Be an ____"

38. Blooper

40. Sine ____ non

41. Old-timer

44. Force units

46. Wedding tossable

48. Jiggly dessert

49. Run _____ of the law

50. Type of sea bird

51. Agitate

52. Kickboxing moves

53. Miso bean

54. U.S. ____ in golf or tennis

55. Egghead

56. Leisurely run