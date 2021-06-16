No headline

THEME: THE 4TH OF JULY
ACROSS
1. Steps to the river, in India
5. Hot springs resort
8. Meal in a shell
12. Driver's misbehavior?
13. *Grilling technique
14. Medal of Honor descriptor
15. Cracked open
16. What Knave of Hearts stole from Queen of Hearts, sing.
17. Raise one's rank
18. *July 4th pyrotechnic display
20. Hubble Space Telescope operator, acr.
21. Chip dip
22. i topper
23. *Main Street tradition on the 4th
26. Superlative of fumy
30. Ribonucleic acid
31. Store as fodder
34. Moonfish
35. Rose oil
37. Number cruncher
38. Fairytale garden dweller
39. Indian Lilac tree
40. Extinct type of zebra
42. Steampunk decoration
43. Did 2 + 2 (2 words)
45. Crocheted blanket
47. Swedish shag rug
48. Ancient port city in Israel
50. Smiley face
52. *First President to hold July 4th celebration at the White House
56. Snoop Dogg's "Gin and ____"
57. Medicinal succulent
58. Hit the bottle
59. Earthenware pots
60. View from a high-speed train?
61. Observer
62. "Glengarry ____ Ross"
63. G, in solfa
64. "The Fountainhead" author
DOWN
1. Former tennis pro Steffi
2. One who's made the pilgrimage to Mecca
3. Petri dish filler
4. Mother of Calcutta
5. Roebuck's partner
6. a.k.a. anorak
7. A in B.A.
8. *"No ____ without representation"
9. Unfortunately, exclamation
10. *Drink to wash down burgers and hot dogs?
11. Table scrap
13. Steal, past participle
14. What haters spew?
19. Crane or heron
22. Expecting woman's date
23. Life force in Sanskrit
24. Chipped in
25. What Motion Picture Association of America did
26. *Most popular July 4th decoration
27. Notable period
28. Polynesian island country
29. Feudal lord
32. Fish a.k.a. porgy
33. Beer acronym
36. *Lee Greenwood's "Proud to Be an ____"
38. Blooper
40. Sine ____ non
41. Old-timer
44. Force units
46. Wedding tossable
48. Jiggly dessert
49. Run _____ of the law
50. Type of sea bird
51. Agitate
52. Kickboxing moves
53. Miso bean
54. U.S. ____ in golf or tennis
55. Egghead
56. Leisurely run