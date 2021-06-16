Alternative design wins Large Business of the Quarter

Photo Submitted

Alternative Design won Business of the Quarter for the first quarter (January, February, March) for the category of large businesses on June 11. Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.

Photo Submitted

Alternative Design won Business of the Quarter for the first quarter (January, February, March) for the category of large businesses on June 11. Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.

Photo Submitted

Alternative Design won Business of the Quarter for the first quarter (January, February, March) for the category of large businesses on June 11. Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.