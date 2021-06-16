Education Notebook

Siloam Springs residents make the Deans list from Arkansas Tech University

RUSSELLVILLE -- The following local residents made the Deans List for undergraduate students on its Russellville Campus for the spring 2021 semester at Arkansas Tech University .

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's list. A total of 1,764 students achieved this distinction during the spring 2021 semester.

Deans list scholars from Siloam Springs are

• McKenzie Joy Blanchard

• Lindsey S. Bolstad

• Sloane Audie Coffey

• Brooklyn Nicole Fox

• Julie Blair Griffin

• Chad Lawrence Hall

• Cymber Ann Henderson

• Benjamin Cole Holland

• Lainey Eilene Samuels

• Jaelee Dawn Snyder

• Lee Alexander Thompson

ATU-Ozark announces Honor Roll

OZARK -- The following local students made the Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Arkansas Tech-Ozark campus.

The ATU-Ozark Honor Roll honors students completed the semester with a GPA between 3.5-3.9.

• Kaia Austin

Two Siloam Springs residents make the President's List

MAGNOLIA -- South Arkansas University announced two students from Siloam Springs have made the SAU's President's List for the spring 2021 semester.

• Danielle Renae Boyster is a senior Theatre major.

• Blake Michael Henderson is a senior Game and Animation Design major.

A total of 394 students were honored on this semester's President's list.

Samford University names Siloam Springs resident to Spring 2021 Dean's list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- Kerrig Kelly of Siloam Springs was among 1703 students named to Samford University's 2021 spring semester Dean's list.

To qualify for the Dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

University of Arkansas - Fort Smith names four students to Dean's list

FORT SMITH -- The following students from Siloam Springs at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith have been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester 2021. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

• Wyatt Church,

• *Abigale Kelly,

• Abigail Pearson,

• *Carissa Shull