HEALTHY LIVING: Getting help for your hernia

Caused by a protrusion of an organ or tissue through an abnormal opening in the body, hernias affect approximately 5 million Americans, according to the Hernia Resource Center. With a simple surgery, hernias can be cured, but without treatment they can cause dull aches or even sharp pains. While both men and women can suffer from a hernia, men experience a special type of hernia called an inguinal, or groin hernia.

Two different types of groin hernias can affect men. One can result from the normal aging process, and the other can occur at birth.

Caused by aging

As a man ages, the muscular wall around his abdomen can weaken, and eventually a hole can form, allowing an organ (like the intestine) or other tissue to poke through. Often the hernia can be seen and felt as a lump that doesn't disappear.

Present at birth

The second type of hernia occurs at birth. During the normal developmental process, a baby boy's testes move from the abdomen to the scrotum. As they move, the testes can stretch the lining of the abdomen. Normally, this area naturally grows together, but occasionally it does not and can cause a groin hernia later in life. The open area allows a part of intestine or other tissue to seep into the opening after a sudden pressure or force. Generally, hernias can be described as a pressure or dull pain, and severe hernias can cause sharp pain. The only cure for a hernia is surgery, although gentle massage and rest can ease the pain.

Surgery required

If left untreated, a hernia won't improve over time, although it could be years before it worsens. You can take steps to ease the pain by losing weight and limiting activity, but the only cure is surgery.

Traditional procedures

To repair a hernia, a surgeon makes a large incision (about 6 inches) in the groin and pushes the protruding organ or tissue back in its place. The incision is then sewn up, and a specialized plastic patch is placed over it. Local anesthesia is administered during the procedure, and the patient is able to return home the same day.

Laparoscopic procedures

New technologies allow surgeons to perform hernia repair using small instruments with tiny cameras on the ends. The cameras help the surgeon view the operative area. In addition, the incisions are much smaller than traditional incisions, making patient recovery time much quicker. Talk with your primary care provider about surgical options for hernia repair.