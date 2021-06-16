Herald-Leader obituaries for June 16, 2021

Nicola June Sontag

Nicola June Sontag, 51, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away peacefully Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her home.

Nicola was born November 14, 1969 in Tacoma, Washington. She graduated from Locust Grove High School in 1988 and discovered her passion when she founded Coco's Daycare in 2000. On July 1, 2000, Nicola married Tyson Sontag and shared many loving memories together. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling by road trips, being a "Mimi," a "Coco," and a Momma. She was a Godly woman who loved Worship music and attending the local New Life Church.

She is survived by her husband, Tyson Sontag of the home; 1 son, David Rice and wife, Tasha of Siloam Springs; 2 daughters, Reagan Sontag and MacKenzie Sontag, both of Siloam Springs, AR; 1 brother, Gary Zarback and wife, Louise of Hernando, MS; 3 sisters, Rita Marth and husband, Gavin of Puyallup, WA., Laueri Tolbert and husband, Kraig of Burbank, WA., and April Navarro of Siloam Springs, AR;4 grandbabies, Brylie, Wade, Mila, and Nora; a host of nieces and nephews; her "adopted"children of Coco's Daycare; and many other loved ones.

The visitation for Nicola will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Wednesday, June 16, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11:00am on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at New Life Church in Siloam Springs, AR. Pastor Tim Estes will officiate the service with burial being held at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

