Letter to the Editor

The biggest lies

"The Big Lie" is a phrase which refers to the claim that the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump in 2020. Trump was prophetic when he predicted on Aug. 17, 2020, "The only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged." Many people believe the lie, some do not believe it but do not speak out against the lie, and there are many who believe it is a lie.

It is a lie that has been proven in the dozens of federal, state and local court dismissals of such allegations, including three dismissals by the U.S. Supreme Court.

But it is not one of Trump's biggest lies. There are at least two lies that are more egregious and more consequential for his White Evangelical supporters.

Lie number one, "I'm a religious person, I'm Protestant, I'm Presbyterian. I go to Church; I love God and I love my Church." Followed by this question by Frank Luntz, "But have you ever asked God for forgiveness?" Trump replied, "I don't think so, if I do something wrong, I just try to make it right. I don't bring God into that picture, I don't."

In another interview with CNN Anderson Cooper, Trump complained, "Why do I have to, you know, repent, why do I have to ask for forgiveness, if you're not making mistakes? I work hard, I'm an honorable person."

"If we claim we have not sinned, we are lying and calling God a liar, for he says we have sinned." 1 John 1:10 The Living Bible. Isn't that God breathed scripture?

Trump told Jake Tapper, "I have great relationship with God."

"Whoever says, 'I know him,' but does not do what he commands is a liar, and the truth is not in that person." 1 John 2:4 NIV.

Those are two whoppers!

So, what are the possible biblical consequences for Trump's White Evangelical supporters?

The very first Commandment: "You shall have no other gods before[a] me." Note: [a] Or besides). Exodus 20:3 NIV.

These Evangelicals have joined with the dregs of other self-claimed "Christians" such as, Nazis, Ku Klux Klan and illegal White Supremacist "Christian Militias" to worship their new god, at the altar of Trump and believe him instead of the God of the Bible!

According to the Bible, they will all enjoy a hot time in the afterlife.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs