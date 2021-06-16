OPINION: No one taking rodeo for granted

The third full week in June.

Ah, for a lot of us that means summer sports, vacations, the "official" start of summer on the calendar, even though it's felt like summer for several weeks now.

I know for a lot of people around here, that third week means it's Rodeo time in Siloam Springs.

And so it is, as the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo is back in town this week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds.

This will be my 12th summer in Siloam Springs, so attending the rodeo each summer has become a permanent fixture on my calendar.

I usually like to go that first Thursday night and let my staff take the back end of the weekend, but I've also been on a Saturday night.

On two occasions in these 12 years, the rodeo was not held in June but in July.

Remember back in 2015 when a tropical storm came through the third week in June and forced the Riding Club to postpone it a month?

Well, that was nothing compared to the events of 2020 -- which was wrecked in so many ways by the covid-19 pandemic.

However, we still had a rodeo in Siloam Springs!

Even when rodeos across the region, including the famous Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale, canceled their performances for the season, our little rodeo over here found a way.

I remember thinking during my night at the rodeo last year how special it was to be there and have a chance to enjoy a live event, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

Seeing the kids go through the Mutton Busting, which makes me laugh and smile anyway, brought even more happiness to my heart last year.

Hearing my pals, The Butler Creek Boys, sing a stirring rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" gave me chill bumps, even on a hot night.

Heading into this year's rodeo it's hard to not think about the miracle that our folks pulled off last July.

So now we head into this year's rodeo, with lot of things heading back to normal. The rodeo is in its normal time slot. A lot of the restrictions and mandates have been lifted.

Lots of folks -- myself included -- are fully vaccinated and will probably feel very comfortable attending the rodeo this year.

An early outlook at the weather shows sunny skies and some warm weather -- mid 90s -- on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It'll be warm for sure, but it should be a great weekend at the Rodeo Grounds.

If you haven't come out to a rodeo before, I recommend it.

I was in the same spot 12 years ago, having never attended one in my life.

I think each and every year I see something that I've never seen before. So come on out and you just might too!

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.