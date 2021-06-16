Northside wins RISE award

Northside Elementary received a reading award for revamping its reading program, Superintendent Jody Wiggins announced at the School Board Meeting on Thursday.

The school is receiving a Reading Initiative for Student Excellence (R.I.S.E.) award for improvements it made to its reading program, according to Northside Principal Jerrie Price. Northside received the announcement of the award on May 27, said former Principal Michelle Paden. The R.I.S.E. program uses a method called the Science of Reading, which centers on research done on the way people read and how they learn to read, Price said.

Northside will receive the award June 23 during the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Summit in Hot Springs, Price said.

Changes to the program began a few years ago under the leadership of Paden, who is now principal of Allen Elementary. Price credits Paden and Literacy Instructional Coach Gina McAdoo for the work they have done in getting Northside's teachers trained and implementing the new policies.

"These teachers have learned and grown a lot over the past years," Price said.

Regional R.I.S.E. Specialists Dallas Henderson and Alicia Atwood visited Northside Elementary in the spring of this year and said the school has incorporated the science of reading throughout their building.

Paden initially applied for the award during the 2019-2020 school year, but R.I.S.E specialists were unable to visit the campus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Paden said.

The purpose of the R.I.S.E. program is to encourage a culture of reading by coordinating a statewide reading campaign with community partners, parents and teachers to establish the importance of reading in homes, schools and communities, according to dese.ade.arkansas.gov. The program has three goals: sharpen the focus and strengthen instruction; create community collaboration and build a culture of reading, the website states.

At the meeting, school board also announced the current staff changes:

Resignations

The Siloam Springs School District approved the resignations for the following licensed personnel:

• Carol Brananie McDonald, Northside Elementary Special Education (SPED)

• Kaela Herm, Allen Elementary First Grade

• Collin Ganter, Southside Elementary Third Grade

• Stephanie Gish, Southside Elementary K-4 Alternative Learning Environment

• Rebecca Pearcey, Intermediate School Sixth Grade

• Karen Comiskey, Intermediate School Sixth Grade

• Angie Steward, Intermediate School Sixth Grade

• Dr. Alexandra Vasile, Middle School Eighth Grade Science

• Aubree Bowen, Middle School Special Education

• Craig Cowart, Middle School Seventh Grade Math; Eighth Grade Cross Country/Track

• Bill Covington, High School Social Studies; Ninth Grade Basketball/Varsity Assistant Basketball

• Kyle Richey, High School Math

• Zane Graham, Southside Fourth Grade Math

• Sabrina McCollum Intermediate School Art Teacher

New Hires

The Siloam Springs School District approved the hiring of the following licensed staff for the 2021-2022 school year:

• Sarah Jordan, Northside Kindergarten Teacher

• Abby Poteet, District Mental Health Therapist

• Melanie Maldonado District ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages)

• Amy Sanchez, Director of Student Services and School Improvement

• Carly Shellhammer, High School Instructional Coach

• Ashley Wintercorn, Southside Fourth Grade

• Layla Slinkard, Southside Third Grade

• Benjamin Lester, Southside Fourth Grade

• Laura Perkins, Southside Third Grade Math/Science

• Sarah Pannel, Southside Fourth Grade Math/Science

• Katie Folds, Northside Pre-K Teacher

• Rebecca Davis, Intermediate Fifth Grade

• Christopher Dever, Intermediate Sixth Grade Science

• Alex Garner, Intermediate Sixth Sixth Grade Science

• Daniel Ramsey, Middle School Seventh Grade Math

• Kimberly Edmondson, Middle School Science

• Luke Loveless, Middle School Social Studies

• Mollie Addison Middle School Seventh Grade Science.

• Megan Main, Middle School SPED

• Elizabeth Gish, Middle School Art

• Laura LaBryer, Middle School Special Education

• Sophia Head, Middle School Eighth Grade Science

• Justin Wood, High School Social Studies

• Gabby McChristian, High School Agriculture

• Jennifer Morris, High School Literacy Academic Interventionist

• Blane Ozbun, High School Special Education

• Lindsey Sharp, Middle School Special Education

• Brooke Pigeon, Northside Kindergarten Teacher

• Sara Griffin, Intermediate Sixth Grade Language Arts

Transfers

The Siloam Springs School District approved the transfers of the following licensed personnel for the 2021-2022 school year:

• Lukas Shoemaker, transferring from High School Business Teacher to Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director

• Maria Moore, transferring from Northside Pre-K to Kindergarten Literacy Interventionist

• Shellie Kindy, transferring from Northside Kindergarten to Kindergarten Literacy Interventionist

• Brad Pennick, transferring from Intermediate School/Middle School Fifth Grade through Eighth Grade Alternative Learning Experience (ALE) to Southside K-4 ALE

• Tiffinie Smith, transferring from High School SPED Teacher to K-12 SPED Instructional Facilitator

• Claire Busler, transferring from Southside Speech Language Pathologist to District Speech Language Pathologist

• Michael Robertson transferring from Middle School CTE/Coach to High School CTE/Ninth grade Basketball/Varsity Assistant Basketball

• Kendra Knoner, transferring from Southside SPED Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) to K-12 Behavior Analyst

• Eumia Fullerton, transferring from Northside Science Technology, Engineering and Math (STEAM) to Allen Math Interventionist

• Brian Hyde, transferring from Southside Reading Interventionist to Allen Literacy Interventionist

• Rachel Kelley, transferring from Southside Fourth Grade Teacher to Southside Math Interventionist

• Denise Wilmott, transferring from Southside Third Grade Teacher to Southside Literacy Interventionist

• Teresa Bollwine, transferring from Intermediate School Sixth Grade Language Arts to Intermediate School Literacy Interventionist

• Cameron King, transferring from Intermediate School Fifth Grade Language Arts to Intermediate School Literacy Interventionist

• Chris Cameron, transferring from Middle School Social Studies to High School Health/Physical Education

• Sarah Jordan, transferring from Northside Kindergarten, to Northside STEAM

• Madison Street, transferring from Middle School SPED to Intermediate School Fifth Grade Language Arts

• Haylee Hall, transferring from High School Math to Middle School Seventh and Eighth Grade Math

• Charlotte Guilliams, transferring from Intermediate School Sixth Grade Social Studies to Intermediate School Sixth Grade Science

• Beth Price transferring from Intermediate School Fifth Grade Language Arts to Intermediate School Sixth Grade Social Studies

• Courtney Glemser transferring from Intermediate School Fifth Grade Science to Intermediate School Fifth Grade Language Arts

• Emily Grace Ruggeri, transferring from Middle School Science to Middle School CTE

• Lisa Hendrickson, transferring from Kindergarten Paraprofessional to Pre-K Paraprofessional

• Amanda Gray, transferring from Northside Registrar to Allen Registrar

Classified Resignations

• Michael Pomeroy, Food Service

• Bethany Crumpton, Food Service (will remain in 1/2 bus route)

• Luther Warren, Transportation, Bus Driver

• Julie Kelly, Athletics Administrative Assistant

• Rachel McIntosh, Custodian

• Emma Smart, Pre-K Aide

Classified Hires

• Garrett Powell, Northside Kindergarten Paraprofessional

• Caitlin Cox, Northside Pre-K Paraprofessional

• Janis Folker, Northside Administrative Assistant

• Blanca Ballesteros, Northside Administrative Assistant

Change in Responsibilities

• Scott Wright, Resigning High School Tennis Coach

• Clayton Taylor, Adding High School Tennis Coach

Change in Title

• Britany Haden-Chomphosy - Changing from High School Assistant Principal to Vice Principal - extending to a 240-day contract