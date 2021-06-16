OPINION: Our freedoms need champions

In 1620 the Pilgrims came to America to gain freedom from the tyranny of religious persecution. They wished to worship and to live according to their views of Biblical truths.

The truth, that God intended that each and all should personally choose his or her own path and destiny, was bred in Christianity though designed for all mankind.

The Founding Fathers held that freedom of belief is codependent with self-governance. To work, self-rule requires a moral folk -- an ordered people who will rule themselves.

In 1776 we claimed our freedoms, affirming it was the Maker's clear intent that before the law we all be ranked alike. He gave mankind inalienable just rights.

The Continental Congress claimed that governments have the duty to keep these God-given rights in trust for their citizens. They claimed three rights to be of marked import: Life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness -- that God endowed these rights for all mankind. Our governments' prime tasks are to secure these rights -- rewarding good behavior and reproving iniquity. When states fail at this, they prove themselves unjust.

For permanence, we set a shield for our freedoms in constitutional law. Our Bill of Rights is a charter of freedom: Protecting expressions of religion, speech and press. It sets us free from rule of coerced creeds -- protects the free exercise of faith. We have the rights to plea for recovery from wrongs, and to peaceably assemble. We believe that defense from tyrants is correct, so our constitution protects citizens' right to bear arms; without warrant for just cause, it defends us from search and seizure of our personal belongings. Those who are accused may defend themselves at law.

We learned this guiding principle as youths: Though we may dispute the opinions of others, we should defend the rights of all.

Our governments should not ban offense, and citizens should challenge what is wrong. Except for inciting lawless violence on persons, groups, or on their property, we have the rights to express what is true and to praise at will -- perhaps even being unmindful of offense. While states may not prohibit expression of one's opinions, one may stand accountable for expression's consequences. Protecting the rights of worship, speech and press, the First Amendment made America unique among the nations of the Earth.

Our freedoms wane -- they are stricken at their core. Amendment One is shaken from assault. Beware the mantra "freedom from offense" -- that is the creed de jour, this feigned new right -- it is a blunt assault on "freedom of...." When truth is silenced for a fear of slight, "freedom from offense" is a censor's tool. Offense often accompanies what is true. One person's "freedom from offense" may affront others even more. When it is approved, this fake new right becomes a threat to freedoms of religion, speech and press. The people's will cannot be truly known where censures for offending prevail -- true freedom cannot exist in such an state.

Who are the censors who would quash debate? Some who mean well but do not see the censors' ends; some leftists who reject the rule of law; some tyrants who seek to rule others; some "woke" who claim their justice is supreme; some "moralizers" who want to "cancel" others; some of distinctive life styles who crave acceptance for their ways; some religionists who hate what they claim are "blasphemies"; some advocates whose arguments are weak; some troubled by continuing debates -- on the constitutionality of laws, on "climate change," on "origins of kinds".... Some claim that "it's settled; [that] it's past review." However, True Science holds its "truths" are ever in doubt -- that its "truths" must always stand to review.

Those having just cause to claim offense should not be scorned. However, "offense" that claims "to censor" as it's right needs to be challenged -- fortified with truth.

To challenge censors with God's truth to Man requires boldness fortified with love. One's vying for what is true should be with grace -- with prayer to the Creator of all things -- with prayer for wisdom, attitude, direction, strength; that He, for all, protect His gifts to us.

Freedom's price is vigilance and prayer. The champion of truth should actively inspire his friends to speak and act and vote.

Our freedoms are not free, nor can they ever be. They require vigilance and prayer.

Let your voice be heard and your vote be weighed.

-- Ted Weathers is a Siloam Springs resident and member of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild. Contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.