Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Roughly 700 people attended the Second Annual Siloam Springs Pride held at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday at The Parkhouse Kitchen + Bar. Parkhouse Owner Alma Sanchez said there were more people than the first year Parkhouse hosted in 2019. "Each year I am humbled by the turnout and this year Siloam really showed up," Sanchez said. Attendees were treated to several activities like yard games, contests for door prizes karaoke and a drag show. Sanchez also wanted to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped make the day a success and can't wait to start planning for next year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pride event gets big turnoutby Marc Hayot | June 16, 2021 at 5:27 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader YouTuber Ty Turner speaks to the attendees at the Second Annual Siloam Springs Pride which was held on Saturday at The Parkhouse Kitchen + Bar about issues that affect LGBTQ people in the state of Arkansas. Turner and the other guest speaker Michelle Guinn were chosen because they were Siloam Springs natives and Transgender, said Alma Sanchez, the owner of The Parkhouse Kitchen + Bar. "We really wanted to focus on Transgender rights this year, especially with all the nonsense happening in current legislation," Sanchez said. Turner has a following of 317,000 subscribers and 34,340,784 views, according to Turner's YouTube channel.
Print Headline: Pride event gets big turnout
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT