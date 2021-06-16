Pride event gets big turnout

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Roughly 700 people attended the Second Annual Siloam Springs Pride held at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday at The Parkhouse Kitchen + Bar. Parkhouse Owner Alma Sanchez said there were more people than the first year Parkhouse hosted in 2019. "Each year I am humbled by the turnout and this year Siloam really showed up," Sanchez said. Attendees were treated to several activities like yard games, contests for door prizes karaoke and a drag show. Sanchez also wanted to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped make the day a success and can't wait to start planning for next year.