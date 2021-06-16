RODEO: Junior Queen candidates

Maci Atchison, Junior Queen

Maci Atchison, daughter of Billy/Tara Atchison, 13 years old, is from Stilwell, Oklahoma.

She is an eighth grader at Epic Charter and a member of National Honor Society with a 4.0 GPA.

Maci is currently the Junior President for Adair County 4-H.

Maci is a Junior Board member of American Hampshire Sheep Association.

Maci is serving on the OJRRA Junior Board as the treasurer.

Maci competes in OJRRA rodeos in several events. Maci is a Member of Arkansas Fillies Drill team, Ark./Okla. barrel Series, Lavaca Roundup barrel series and Better Barrel Races.

Maci is 2021 Rodeo Champions of America Jr. Miss Okla., 2021 Miss Okla. Tourism, 2021 AIM Teen, 2020 Okla. Jr Miss Agriculture, 2019/20 Ark./Okla. State Fair Jr. Miss.

Maci was awarded Outstanding Junior 4-H member. Maci joined Oklahoma Elite Show Circuit, Red River Valley Show Circuit and Texas Best Show Series.

Maci owns Atchison Club Lambs. Maci also is a graduate of John Casablancas Modeling and acting Center in Oklahoma City and is a paid model/actor.

Baylee Morris, Junior Queen

Baylee Morris is the 16-year-old daughter of Britt Morris and Tiffany Shelley.

Baylee is running for the Siloam Springs Junior Rodeo Queen competition. She attends Siloam Springs High School where she will be starting her junior year this fall.

She has been riding for nine years and has been competing for five years. Her hobbies include golf and cheer.

She is on the varsity golf team and the varsity cheer team at Siloam Springs High School. She plans on attending NEO or Connors State College, where she hopes to obtain a degree in veterinary science.

She will be riding her horse named "Elvis" who is a 23-year-old red roan rope horse.

Brooklyn Sisemore, Junior Queen

Brooklyn Sisemore is the 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Jana Zimmerman of Gentry.

Brooklyn is a student at Gentry High School and is actively involved in the Gentry FFA Chapter, where she holds an officer position.

She is very active in horse judging as well as the girls' softball team.

She has had a love for horses and the western lifestyle since attending her first rodeo at the Rodeo of the Ozarks in 2007, with big dreams of owning her own horse until four years ago, when finally getting her first horse, Tex. He is her partner in crime when it comes to riding for long hours or a fun play day at a local arena where she has acquired a competitive edge.

This is Brooklyn's first rodeo pageant as she hopes to represent the Siloam Springs Rodeo royalty and everything it stands for, from hard work, passion for farming and animals, and most of all her faith.

She will be sponsored by Ozarks Farm and Neighbor Magazine, which not only practices but supports the western way of life by showcasing local farmers in Northeastern Arkansas, Oklahoma and Southwestern Missouri.

Brooklyn has such a strong passion for all animals that her goals include attending veterinarian school.

She has had the pleasure to shadow several vets within the area since she was 14, all that specialize in small to large animals, only intensifying her enthusiasm to one day become a vet.

Photo submitted Brooklyn Sisemore, Junior Queen candidate.