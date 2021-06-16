RODEO: Lil Miss and Lil Mister candidates

Briar Wayne Sanders, Lil' Mister

Briar Wayne Sanders, 4 years old, of Siloam Springs, is the youngest son of Brady and Tisa Sanders.

He has one older brother, Colton Sanders, who was crowned Lil Mister Siloam Springs 2020.

Briar Wayne is running for Lil Mister Siloam Springs 2021. He is Sponsored by Bentonville Towing.

Briar loves rodeos, fishing, bull riding and raising his chickens.

When Briar grows up he wants to be a farmer.

In his spare time he enjoys playing outside with his toys, helping mom in the garden, feeding cows, dancing and cuddling.

Kendee Huffman, Lil' Miss

Kendee Huffman is the 6-year-old daughter of Kyle and Sophia Huffman of Siloam Springs.

She loves horses and rodeo.

She has a heart of gold and a big personality to follow.

She is following in the footstseps of her momma, who was the Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen in 2008.

Cheyanne Bailey Smith, Lil' Miss

Cheyanne Bailey Smith is the 4-year-old daughter of Isiah and Courtney Smith of Elkins.

Cheyanne is running for Siloam Springs Rodeo Lil' Miss.

Cheyanne loves her horse, Meany, and her dog, Star. Cheyanne was the 2018 and 2019 Little Miss Washington County Fair. She attends Crosses Community Church with her parents and big brother Cody.

Cheyanne is in the H.I.P.P.Y. program and can't wait to start going to school with Cody at Saint Paul Elementary in 2022.

Cheyanne attends Bible Study Fellowship with her Gran.

She enjoys playing with her big brothers Cody and Dallas. She especially enjoys picking on them.

Cheyanne says she wants to be a queen when she grows up.

Paisley Swafford, Lil' Miss

Paisley Swafford is the 3-year-old daughter of Kyle and Jessica Swafford from Stillwell, Oklahoma.

She is the granddaughter of Billy and Tara Atchison, Mike Caviness, Kim Daughtery, the late Billy Swafford and Ray Daughtery.

Paisley will be attending school this fall. She competes in pageants for Dream Star Connections.

Paisley also competes in barrel racing with the OJRRA Association.

Paisley loves to ride her pony, Happy. She enjoys watching her aunt Maci.

Paisley is excited to be competing for Lil' Miss Siloam Springs Rodeo 2021.

Photo submitted Cheyanne Bailey Smith, Lil Miss candidate.

Photo submitted Kendee Huffman, Lil Miss candidate.