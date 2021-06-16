RODEO: Princess candidates

Hadley Renee Gross, Princess

Hadley Renee Gross is the 6-year-old daughter of Larry and Shelly Gross and a big sister to her brother Layne.

She aends the Lower Elementary as a first grader in the fall in Grove, Okla.

Hadley enjoys riding horses, playing with friends, competing in youth rodeos and doing gymnastics.

She was crowned Lil Miss Siloam Springs in 2020 and is running for Rodeo Princess of Siloam Springs 2021.

She has been riding since she was able to sit up with her mom on her horse Vegas.

Hadley is the fourth generation of a rodeo family.

Her great-grandparents and grandpa were involved in Lincoln Rodeo for many years and very active in roping.

"My grandmother and mom continue to barrel race at rodeos and jackpots," she said. "My mom has shared her love for horses with me and allowed me to join youth rodeos and participate in local jackpots doing timed events. My great-grand parents have helped me get involved with the rodeo royalty and support me in all aspects of rodeo. Rodeo helps me make new friends, enjoy the outdoors, travel with my family and learn how to become a better rider and face all challenges with my horse.

She is sponsored by Rigsbee Bits & Spurs in Summers.

Bailey Sizemore, Princess

Bailey Sizemore is the 10-year-old granddaughter of Ben and Beverly Shockey of Watts, Okla.

She is running for Princess of the SSRRC and is sponsored by Scott Building Materials of Stilwell, Okla.

Bailey has been riding horses with her papa on their ranch since she was two years old, and her favorite activity is riding her horse; his name is ACE.

Bailey's achievements include being crowned Sweetheart of the Westville IPRA Rodeo in 2015/2016, Princess of the Westville IPRA Rodeo in 2016/2017, first runner-up for Princess of the LRC Rodeo in 2017 /2018, Princess of the LRC Rodeo in 2019/2020 and first runner-up for Princess of the Tyler Rodeo in 2020/2021.

She is a straight "A" student at Westville (Okla.) Schools where she won the spelling bee and is active in gymnastics, track, softball, basketball. She participates in 4-H where she has won many titles and awards, won the Champion two years in a row and Reserve Champion last year.

She loves being part of a team as well, and her softball team won the 9U Championship in 2020.

She is active at the Adair County Fair where she achieved Grand Champion of the Junior Western Pleasure in 2020.

She enjoys playdays with the Lincoln Riding Club where she competes in barrels, poles and flags and was crowned Playday Champion for the last three years.

She has won four saddles in competition, nine belt buckles, numerous ribbons and trophies and is so very thankful to everyone that has helped her along the way.

Bailey feels very blessed to live on a ranch where she has had the opportunity to participate from working cattle to helping in the garden. She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up and help underprivileged children fulfill their dreams of riding or owning a horse.