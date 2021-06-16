RODEO: Queen candidates

Alexis Arnold, reigning queen

Alexis Arnold is the 18-year-old daughter of Mike and Amanda Arnold of Canehill.

She holds the current reign of Miss Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Alexis will be attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College this fall. She is pursing a degree in Nursing while also having the opportunity to continue her passion for equines by being a part of the horse judging team while there.

Alexis is excited about this years Siloam Springs royalty contest.

"All of the contestants are amazing ladies and I cannot wait to watch them strut their stuff and vie for the Siloam Springs title, that will always be near and dear to (my) heart," Arnold said. "Good luck ladies! Being an ambassador for an amazing club is an honor so work hard but most of all have a BLAST!"

Maggie Cook, Queen

Maggie Cook is the daughter of Jeff and Molly Cook. She is sponsored by Jeff Cook Allstate Insurance.

Maggie has been riding horses for as long as she can remember, and she will tell you that her passion for horse riding never waivers.

She attends Northwest Arkansas Community College and is studying to enter the Healthcare Profession. She is currently employed by Washington Regional Hospice.

Maggie has a heart for people and animals alike. She will tell you that her horse, Pistol, is her very best friend. Pistol is 20 years old and has been by her side since she began riding. The bond between these two is highly visible and exciting to watch. They were a part of the Rodeo of the Ozarks Rounders Drill Team for five years.

Maggie enjoys volunteering in her community, being active in church and hanging out with both friends and family. She is a member of the NWAHSA and Oak Grove Riding Clubs.

Reagan Martin, Queen

Reagan Martin is the daughter of Josh and Nikki Martin.

She lives in Wyandotte, Okla. She enjoys spending time with friends and family and riding her horses.

She also enjoys volunteering with the American Legion by putting out flags for the veterans.

She plans to attend Oklahoma State University after high school for veterinary medicine.

She is competing for the title of Miss Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen 2021.

She is sponsored by Burleson Farm & Logging, Kirstie Gilmore, Aquarius Cakes & Creations, and Joey Borntrager.

Cara Parret, Queen

Cara Parret is the 18-year-old daughter of Nancy Parret, of Prairie Grove.

She will be competing for the 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen.

Cara is a 2021 graduate from Prairie Grove High School, who will be attending the University of Arkansas this fall. She plans to major in Dentistry, along with participating in Equine and Agricultural classes.

Cara has been riding horses since around the age of 7. The ranch horse she rides around these days is named Kingston, short for (Kings Blonde Ambition). These two go on a variety of adventures together, from rodeos to horse shows and trail rides.

Cara was an active member of the Prairie Grove FFA, where she educated others and shared with them the ways of an agricultural life. During Cara's years of FFA she also participated in many community service activities.

She was a part of the 2021 Prairie Grove FFA Leadership team, where she competed in Equine judging and Parliamentary Procedures. In the parliamentary category, cara and her teammates placed second in Districts taking them to state.

Cara enjoys competing in barrels and pole bending, as well as queening. Cara also enjoys starting colts and teaching kids to ride. When she's not riding she enjoys hunting and fishing.

Cara feels fortunate for being able to share her passion for horses and rodeo. She is also thankful for the many new friends she will make throughout her rodeo career.

Cara would love to thank everyone who has helped her along the way, and for those who stand behind her and with her cheering her on along her rodeo way!

Photo submitted Maggie Cook, Queen candidate.

Photo submitted Reagan Martin, Queen candidate.