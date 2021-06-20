The 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo kicked off Thursday night at the Siloam Spring Rodeo Grounds.

The rodeo continued on Friday and Saturday nights.

For rodeo results, see future editions of the Herald-Leader and Siloam Sunday.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday A cowgirl competes in Ladies Breakaway Roping on Thursday during the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The Butler Creek Boys sing the national anthem Thursday at the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Bryce Eek of Fort Scott, Kan., competes in bronc riding at the Siloam Springs Rodeo on Thursday.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Rodeo clown Michael "Goobie" Smith entertains the crowd Thursday at the 63rd Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The Grand Entry of the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs Rodeo public address announcer Jeff Lee greets the fans at the 63rd annual rodeo Thursday.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The Kiddie Grand Entry kicked off the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo on Thursday.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Maci Todd of Hulbert, Okla., tries her luck at Mutton Busting on Thursday at the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Montana Duvall competes in bareback on Thursday during the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The Rodeo of the Ozark Rounders enter the arena during the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo on Thursday.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Ryder Wheeler of Bentonville holds on during Mutting Busting on Thursday at the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday A cowbody competes during the steer wrestling portion of the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo on Thursday.