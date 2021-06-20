Arrests and citations

June 7

• Landon Dean Ward, 19, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a weapon.

• Sarah Nicole Fields, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Samuel B. Gonzalez, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Nikole Chelleen Gregg, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Landon Dean Ward, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Steven Hicks, 32 cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Nichole Tilghman, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Willie Preston Osbourn, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Misty Dawn Lamb, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Trevor James Whitman, 22, arrested in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked; failure to appear.

• Kimber Lee Vaughn, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• John Christopher Fortenberry, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 8

• Brittney Derae Self, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Corey Michael Wallace, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Toni Michelle Chambers, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 9

• Cory Lee Palone, 29, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked; failure to appear.

• Tiffeny Genea Vest, cited in connection with failure to appear,

• Karla Lizbeth Benitez-Cruz, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew Logan Smith, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Megan Elizabeth Ann Herrington, 22, cited in connection with warrant: failure to pay fines.

• Whitney Nicole Mullins, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 10

• Stormie Alize Owens, cited in connection with assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.

• Jennifer Dawn Peebles, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Douglas Neal Reed II, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Mark Odale Pack, 45, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

June 11

• Steven Allen Hargis, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cameron Cody Parnell, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Amber Leigh Cyphert, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Grant Aaron Lair, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jason Jaymes Sayas, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nyle Elizabeth Taylor, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 12

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Brayan Pinto-Sandoval, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 13

• Amanda Dawn Stamps, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Ashley Dawn Borjes Tanner, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.