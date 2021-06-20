Obituaries

Nora Lee Harrison

Nora Lee Harrison, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on June 16, 2021, in Siloam Springs.

She was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Teresita, Okla., to Ezekiel James Dickson and Polly Jane Stanley.

She graduated from Oaks High School in Oaks, Okla. She worked at Gates Rubber Company as a belt inspector. Nora was a member of Kind at Heart Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, and three brothers.

She is survived by two sons, Dwayne Harrison and wife Misty of Harrison, Ark., and David Leon Harrison of Siloam Springs; daughter, Karen Thomas and husband Wayne of Siloam Springs; six grandchildren and a brother, Odell Caudill.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Wayne Thomas officiating.

Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley M. Robinson

Shirley M. Robinson, 76 of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 17, 2021, at her home.

She was born Aug. 19, 1944, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Gradie Crowley and Mazie (Sebeck) Crowley.

She married Ralph Robinson in 1964 and they made their home in this area. She owned Shirley's Beauty Shop in Decatur, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

She is survived by her husband; daughter Andrea Moran and husband Andy of Fayetteville, Ark., and son Heath Robinson of Siloam Springs and two granddaughters.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation, 3810 N. Front St., Suite 3, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.