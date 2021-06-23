No headline

THEME: GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD
ACROSS
1. *____ Code, or self-censorship guidelines for movies
5. Ship pronoun
8. ____ vera plant
12. Tiny piece of anything
13. Dateless one
14. Twist and distort
15. "Animal House" party garb
16. Cantatrice's offering
17. Frost-covered
18. *Mary ____, star of 52 films and recipient of 1976 Academy Honorary Award
20. Rounded protuberance
21. Breaks off
22. Crime scene acronym
23. One who insists on implementing #1 Across
26. Anxiety, pl.
30. U.N. working-conditions agency
31. A-one
34. Do like exhaust pipe
35. Students' dwellings
37. Between sol and ti
38. Parkinson's disease drug
39. Larger-than-life
40. For the most part
42. ____ Aviv
43. Allow to rejoin
45. Between Paleocene and Oligocene
47. FEMA provisions, e.g.
48. *Instrument central to 1945's "A Song to Remember"
50. Manage without help
52. *Marx Brothers' 1933 classic
55. Florentine iris
56. Fourth largest Great Lake
57. *Hitchcock's "The Man Who ____ Too Much"
59. Make children, biblical
60. Malicious look
61. Highest volcano in Europe
62. Object of worship
63. Always, in verse
64. Like happy people's glasses
DOWN
1. *Humphrey Bogart's Fedora, e.g.
2. At the summit
3. Hanna-Barbera anthropomorphic bear
4. Kellogg's Sugar ____
5. Leather razor sharpener
6. Often used to pull #22 Across
7. Archaic expression of surprise
8. *Like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"
9. Mary's pet
10. Nabisco sandwich
11. Former times
13. *"The Snows of Kilimanjaro" type of adventure
14. Straining sound
19. Nautical measures
22. Party bowlful
23. Pressed beverage
24. Skip the big wedding
25. Waterwheel
26. *Drew Barrymore's grandfather
27. What actors do
28. Mature, as in fruit
29. Like an expired cracker
32. Surveyor's map
33. "Mai" follower
36. *Hattie ____, first African-American to win an Oscar
38. City in France
40. Prefix for central
41. Deep throat, e.g.
44. Middle
46. Slow ____ or pressure ____
48. Baby food, e.g.
49. More unfriendly
50. *Ginger's dance and movie partner
51. Therefore or consequently
52. Mark for omission
53. Archaic "to"
54. Back-to-school purchase, pl.
55. ____-Wan Kenobi
58. *Bing Crosby's 1944 movie "Going My ____"