HEALTHY LIVING: Bruising during the Golden Years

During young adulthood, you may have been able to take hard hits to the legs while playing soccer or bump your shin while cleaning without noticing any skin discoloration. However, as the years have passed, you are seeing more bruises more frequently, even if you are not running into things. So what's happening?

The impact of age

As you get older, the fat tissue in your body gets thinner and blood vessels become less elastic and may be more likely to break, two factors that make bruises more abundant and evident. Additionally, years of sun exposure and resulting skin damage may increase the likelihood of broken blood vessels.

You may also be taking medications that increase your risk of bruising, such as blood thinners and oral corticosteroids. Certain medical conditions, including liver complications and low blood platelet counts, may also increase bruising risk.

When to see a doctor

Bruises can be ugly and painful but most of the time they don't require medical attention. Ask yourself these questions before you call a doctor:

• Has your bruise remained unchanged for longer than two weeks?

• Do you notice symptoms of a skin infection, such as pain, swelling or tenderness?

• Is pain or discoloration worsening over time?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, talk with your healthcare provider. He or she will be able to determine whether your bruising may be associated with a health condition that requires treatment.

Nutrition and bruising

If you notice a lot of bruises, increasing your intake of certain nutrients may help reduce those marks. Specifically, vitamin C, which is abundant in produce such as berries, citrus fruits and watermelon, may improve tissue repair in the body.

Vitamin K could help with the clotting of your blood. Choose leafy greens, such as kale and spinach, as well as cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower. Eggs, fish and lean meats are also rich in Vitamin K.