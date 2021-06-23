Herald-Leader obituaries for June 23, 2021

Grace Blankinship

Grace Blankinship, 83 of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died June 20, 2021, at Fayetteville Health and Rehab. She was born November 6, 1937, in Columbus, Nebraska to Floyd Philmalee and Getrude (Sauler) Philmalee. Grace married Amos Brice Blankinship on October 19, 1956, and they moved to this area from California. She was a Girl Scout leader, member of the Red Hat Society, and the Covenant Church in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband and two sisters.

Survivors include her son Richard Blankinship of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughter Pat Johnson and husband Stanley of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; four grandchildren Jena Blankinship, Taylor Johnson, Cory Johnson and Casey Johnson and two great grandchildren Tegan Johnson and Jade Johnson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Visitation will 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Carol Bradley

Carol Bradley, 80, of Grove, Okla., died June 17, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.

She was born July 22, 1940, in Henryetta, Okla., to Rass McLaughlin and Jo (Martin) McLaughlin.

She lived most of her life in the Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma area working for Franklin Electric for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Bradley, and brother, Don McLaughlin.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Moorman of Grove, Okla., and Dean Moorman and wife Sherry of Grove, Okla.; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother Tommy McLaughlin and sister Lynn Trowbridge.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Bell Cemetery, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Blanche Henderson

Blanche Henderson, 100, of Colcord, Okla., died June 21, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Dec. 29, 1920, in Delaware County, Okla., to Gus Tillery and Alice (Cannon) Tillery.

She married Tommy Henderson on Oct. 28, 1946.

She was preceded death by her parents, her husband, one sister and three brothers.

Survivors include her children Twyla Fourkiller of Colcord, Nancy Moore of Benton, Ark., and Tommy Henderson, Jr. and wife Kathy of Oakley, Calif.; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and brother Dean Tillery of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Burial will follow at Weddington Cemetery, Weddington, Ark.

Jana Dee Kelley

Jana Dee Kelley, 82, of San Diego, California. Died peacefully May 24, 2021, in her home following a short battle with lung cancer. "Dee Dee" was born in Gentry, AR on December 18, 1939, to Edward C and Elizabeth F Davis Kelley. Jana Dee graduated from Gentry High School in 1957 and went on to the University of Arkansas where she earned a Bachelors degree in Science in Home Economic Education and Dietetics. After an Internship in Indianapolis and job opportunities in Tulsa, New Orleans, Joplin, and Columbia MO, she then obtained her Master of Science in Food Systems Management from Colorado State University. She worked as a Clinical Instructor then went on to become a Dietetic Internship Director for the Veterans Administration Health Care System. Jana was an incredible woman who lived her life to the fullest and on her own terms. Jana was a member of the Lions Club of Scripps Ranch, and President of the Lions Club from 2006- 2007. Through the Lions Club she wrote the proposal for funds to the club, which were to be used during a medical mission. Jana also served as a communion server at Hope United Methodist Church where she reflected the love of Jesus by the things she said and how she lived her life.

She loved to travel. She loved her family and friends, her two little doggies Mimi and JoJo, coffee and wine and trips to the beach among many things. She had a huge heart and loved well and received that love 10-fold from all those around her.

Jana Dee is survived by all nieces and nephews, each and every generation she loved like they were her own. While she may be gone, she will certainly never be forgotten, and her memory will remain with generations to come.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Arkansas as that will be her final resting place.

A graveside service is planned for July 2, 2021, at 10 am at the Dickson Cemetery, Gentry Arkansas.

Paul Noel McKenzie

On Thursday, June 17th, Paul Noel McKenzie passed away in Bentonville, AR at the age of 72.

Paul was born in Bastrop, LA on Christmas of 1948 to Isabel and Paul McKenzie, the seventh of their nine children. In 1967, Paul enlisted in the US Navy and served for over twenty years including multiple tours of duty in Vietnam. Paul met and married Nancy Robertson in 1971 and together they raised two sons, Bryan and Scott, during their 47 years of marriage.

Paul was a man of great warmth and selflessness, often going out of his way to do anything for anyone. He was always willing to give second, third and fourth chances, and he could be stubborn in making sure everyone else did as well. He also had a can-do spirit that never let anything stand in his way for long. He will be long remembered by those who had the chance to know him for his irreverent sense of humor, in particular his tendency to often pronounce the word guacamole hilariously wrong.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his siblings Grady, Benny, Shirley, Irene, Francis, and Pauline. He is survived by his sons, his daughter-in-law, Ashley, his beloved granddaughter, Bella, his sisters, Betty and Lecy, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church of Siloam Springs, AR on Saturday June the 26th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank. Arrangements are with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers.

Daryl Leon Myrick, Sr.

Daryl Leon Myrick, Sr., 76, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 19, 2021.

He was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Siloam Springs to Clessa Myrick and Norma Cundiff Myrick.

He was a veteran of the Unites States Marine Corps, having served four years and four months. He went to Japan, Hawaii, Okinawa, and was stationed in El Torro, Calif.

He married Alma Jean Martin on May 4, 1964, after dating for five years, and were married 57, being together for a total of 62 years.

He drove a truck for most of his life, including 25 years at Tyson as a chicken hauler.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Daryl Myrick Jr. and his wife Sheryl, and Troy Myrick and wife Samantha, all of Siloam Springs; one daughter, Tonya Myrick Roberts and husband Timothy of Siloam Springs; one brother, Alan (Butch) Myrick and wife Reba of Grove, Okla.; one sister, Tammy Meeker and husband Donnie of Siloam Springs; one sister in law, Evelynas Myrick of Westville, Okla.; thirteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Larry Myrick.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, with Rev. Elvin Still officiating.

Ronald "Ron" Pepper

Ronald "Ron" Pepper, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 27, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa to Edward Pepper and Emma (Dingman) Pepper.

He married Billie Harper on March 19, 1966, and they lived in this area, where he was a heavy equipment operator for the Delaware County and union construction. He was a rancher and mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his wife Billie of the home; son Terry Pepper of Siloam Springs; daughter Pam Hayes and husband Justin of Flint Creek, Okla.; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister Bonnie Pepper of Fayetteville, Ark. and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Judah Daniel Ryan

Judah Daniel Ryan, 25 of Siloam Springs, Ark., died in Mille Lacs County, Minn., on June 14, 2021.

He was born July 7, 1995, in Siloam Springs.

He is survived by his parents Dan and Deanna Ryan; brothers and sister Josiah, Elijah, Azura, and Gideon; grandparents LD and Sue Ryan and Leola Leetch; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He graduated from Chiang Mai International School. He took classes at JBU, loved his family, volunteering with Kind at Heart Ministries, was an avid reader, and was active with his church family.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, and a Celebration Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at The Assembly in Siloam Springs.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kind at Heart, www.kindatheart.org.

Lois Nadine Walker

Lois Nadine Walker, 93, lifelong resident of Siloam Springs, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas.

Nadine was born on December 13, 1927, in the Logan Community near Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Henry Davis and Connie Strickland Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Junior Walker. Nadine attended Canaan Land Ministries Church and had been a member of the Logan Friendly Neighbors Club for many years. She loved flowers, playing games, attending church singings, and visiting with family and friends. In her younger years, she was known to be the fastest runner at her school, Spelling Bee Champion, and remained undefeated in Slap Jack. She attributed her long life to staying active and being surrounded by the people she loved.

She is survived by one son, Larry Walker and wife Vickie of Siloam Springs; two granddaughters, Tonya Sanderson and husband Dannie, and Teri Davis and husband Radley all of Siloam Springs; five great grandchildren, Rachael Stovall and husband Joey, Brice Winget and wife Kristin, Bretton Winget, Logan Sanderson, and Maci Davis; one great great granddaughter, Sophia Grace, and a host of nieces and nephews and other family.

Nadine was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.

The visitation for Nadine will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Pastor Sharon Stockton will officiate the service with burial being held at Oak Hill Cemetery.

