Heritage Festival set for Saturday

History buffs will have the chance to explore Siloam Springs' rich history at the Heritage Festival on Saturday.

Beginning at 10 a.m. the Heritage Festival will have historic exhibits, historical performances, an all day concert by the Siloam Springs Music Festival and even a benefit dinner and silent auction from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 Springs, according to Rebecca Clenenden, the executive director of the Siloam Springs Heritage Foundation.

This will be the first time the Heritage Festival will be held since 2016, said Clenenden. This year's festival will feature more historic exhibits, fewer vendors and focus on a new partnership model that brings in other nonprofit and community groups who are stewarding a local piece of Siloam Springs culture and history, Clenenden said.

"The idea is not just to promote and expose the work that they're doing in our community and that they have done throughout our community history, but the residents will also hopefully see the work that's being done and get inspired and get involved," Clenenden said.

One new addition will be the benefit dinner at 28 Springs. The specialty menu for the benefit will feature Ozark culinary dishes from Siloam Springs native Chef Erin Rowe, Clenenden said.

"We will be doing a variety of Ozark foods that Chef Kurt Plankenhorn (of 28 Springs) has created," Rowe said.

Along with the meal, Rowe will provide historical details of the menu items and the Ozarks area at the time, she said.

Tickets for the benefit dinner will be $100 and $125 with a wine pairing and all proceeds will go towards funding next year's Heritage Festival, Rowe said. Tickets and a complete menu are available at the Heritage Foundation's website siloamspringsheritage.org.

During the festival, the Freemasons of Key Lodge No. 7 will also have their annual fish fry, Clenenden said.

The cost for the Heritage Festival will be minimal, Clenenden said. The exhibits and reenactments will be free to view, as well as the concert by the Siloam Springs Music Festival.

"That is one of the key objectives of the Heritage Foundation and Heritage Festival committee is to make it accessible," Clenenden said. "The majority of the things that will be happening at the festival are happening for free."

The Siloam Springs Museum is the main nonprofit that will be involved in the Heritage Festival, Clenenden said. Other participants will include Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Music Festival, Clenenden said.

An annual event since at least 1880, the Heritage Festival was started by the Freemasons to celebrate St. John's Day and the next year, the town took on organizing the festival because of the large number of people who attended the previous festival, Clenenden said.

It's taken different forms throughout the history of Siloam Springs, but in the last 20 years or so it has been called the Heritage Festival, Clenenden said.

Over time, people from the festival committee began to retire and others had passed away, so the burden to produce the festival fell on fewer and fewer shoulders, Clenenden said. The museum was the primary organizer of the festival which was difficult for the museum to put on by itself, Clenenden said.

"The museum for the last 20 years has been the primary host of the event and they continue to be the primary host of the event," Clenenden said.

A lot of work to set up the festival has been done by the Siloam Springs Heritage Foundation, Clenenden said. The foundation was formed in the summer of 2020 specifically for the production of the Heritage Festival, Clenenden said.

"So the idea is there would always be a board member from the museum and also that this organization is viewed as a support system for the museum rather than an alternative," Clenenden said.