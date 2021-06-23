Kiwanis Club hears fitness presentation

Photo submitted Kevin Childers and Adam Palmer, co-owners of Reinvent Fitness and Club, were the guest speakers for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs at the club's meeting June 16 at 28 Springs. Childers and Palmer presented a program on "Everyday Fitness." Pictured (from left) are Gary Wheat, club president; Palmer, Childers and Stephanie Cooley, club member.

