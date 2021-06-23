SILOAM PROUD: Part of the family

When Walter Soucie bought a 1948 Dodge pickup in seventh grade, some 45 years ago, there was no way he could have known it would become part of his family.

Over the years, all of his eight children have helped work on the truck and his grandchildren have even used the bed for a playpen.

Now Soucie, who owns Walter's Garage on Lincoln Street, drives the truck on a daily basis. He enjoys the smiles it brings to people of all ages, from young children who see it as a "Hot Wheels" truck, to teens and older people who relish the memories it evokes.

In May, Soucie's truck was named one of 12 judges favorites at the Darryl Starbird Annual Car Show in Tulsa, Okla. Later in May, the truck won Strawberry Queen's Choice at the Stilwell (Okla.) Strawberry Festival. It was also on exhibit at the Dogwood Festival this year.

"I was just blown away, because it's not a show truck," Soucie said. "I just built it to drive and that's what I do."

Growing up a mechanic

Soucie has owned his auto repair business on Lincoln Street, where he fixes everything from weed eaters to bulldozers, for the past two years, but he has been working on cars for his whole life.

Even though he was still too young to drive when he bought the Dodge, it wasn't his first vehicle, Soucie said. When he was growing up in Maine, his father, Bill Soucie, owned a wrecker business, a salvage yard and a garage. Walter Soucie said his mother, Sabra Soucie, has photos of him helping his dad work on cars when he was in diapers and his father gave him his first vehicle, a wrecked 1952 Chevy, when he was 5, after he managed to hook up a battery and hot wire the car all by himself.

"From that point on, (my father) would take me to the shop with him and let me do things," Walter Soucie said. "I always wanted to learn more. If someone made it, I can figure it out."

Walter Soucie found the Dodge in the woods, where hunters had used it for target practice and a maple tree had fallen and crushed the cab. He bought it for $25, which was a lot of money to him at the time, he said. His father was less than pleased with the purchase.

"My father had a fit, (he said) 'How are going to fix that?'" he said with a laugh.

Walter Soucie spent most of his teen years fixing the truck and getting it working. His first experiments with bodywork were pushing the cab back up and fixing the dents and bullet holes.

"It shows me how far I've come from what I used to do," he said.

Soucie went on to drive the truck through his adult years, putting it in storage when his family decided to move from Maine to Arkansas in 2009.

Heartbreak

A friend was planning a visit to the Soucie family in Arkansas shortly after they moved and offered to haul the truck down to their new home, but when he went to pick it up from storage it was gone.

Walter Soucie worked with local police and his network of friends to find and recover the stolen truck, but by then it had been stripped and trashed. When it was found, the motor and transmission, wheels, bumper, running board and even the truck bed were missing, Walter Soucie said.

A folder that was inside the truck, with photos of it throughout the years and notes of all the work that had been done to it also disappeared.

Even though many of the parts were recovered, Walter Soucie was ready to give up on the truck, but his wife Cressa Soucie wouldn't let him.

"I'm glad she talked me into bringing it back," he said.

Rebuilding again

In 2014, Walter Soucie brought his truck home to Arkansas, but progress was slow because his family came first and he had other priorities. Then his daughter, Kaila Soucie, surprised him by entering the truck in the 2020 Darrell Starbird car show. Walter and Cressa Soucie worked late into the night for a week to get the truck ready for the show.

Through the years, Walter Soucie has done all the work on the truck himself, down to cutting glass for the windshield and gauges, adding custom touches as he went. The truck now has a 350 Chevy motor and an automatic transmission, although he made it look like a stick shift, with the old shifter functioning as a gear selector. He also fabricated a wrench-shaped bumper with the words "Walter's Garage," that doubles as a step into the truck bed.

Walter Soucie found running boards from a 1960s era Dodge at Osbourn's Automotive, across the street, and cut them down to fit the pickup. The truck's original heater still works and he added an aftermarket air conditioner he found at a swap meet.

The truck even has custom work under the hood, where Cressa Soucie painted a vacuum can that powers the windshield wipers to look like a still and added a coolant reservoir overflow tank with the same theme.

Part of the family

Cressa Soucie noted with a laugh that Walter Soucie has had the truck even longer than the 35 years he has been married to her.

"He enjoys that truck and I'm so proud when I'm riding with him because when I look at him I see how happy he is," Cressa Soucie said. "He has worked on it forever, he has put our family first and put the truck on the back burner all the time."

The couple's kids love riding in the truck and Cressa Soucie enjoys picking up their son from school every day.

They also love the joy that others seem to get from the truck. Unlike many antique vehicles, Walter Soucie doesn't mind if people touch or even climb on his truck to take photos. He's fixed it before, and if there are any dents or scratches, he knows he can easily fix it again.

"That's what it's all about, people getting a little enjoyment out of it," Walter Soucie said.

Photo submitted Walter Soucie's 1948 Dodge truck won Strawberry Queen's Choice at the Stilwell, Okla., Strawberry Festival in May.