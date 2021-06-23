Record-setting Saturday

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

A Saturday record crowd of 3,541 fans attended the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo on Saturday night at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds, according to Kari Hutchins, Rodeo and Riding Club secretary. Hutchins said 7,868 people attended over the three-day event and it had a total payout of $46,151. For more Siloam Springs Rodeo coverage, see page 1B.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

