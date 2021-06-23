Sign in
Record-setting Saturday

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
A record crowd of 3,541 fans attended the 63rd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo on Saturday night at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds, according to Kari Hutchins, Rodeo and Riding Club secretary. Hutchins said 7,868 people attended over the three-day event and it had a total payout of $46,151.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Print Headline: Record-setting Saturday

