Rodeo attendance sets record Saturday

The 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo wrapped up with a record-setting crowd Saturday, according to rodeo officials.

A total of 3,541 fans attended the rodeo on Saturday, according to Kari Hutchins, Rodeo and Riding Club secretary. Not only was it the biggest crowd for a Saturday show, but it was the biggest crowd in the event's history, according to Karen Davis, Rodeo and Riding Club member.

"It's the biggest crowd we have ever had," Davis said. "We had a great rodeo. The bucking stock was awesome as usual and the crowds were awesome. Friday night was full and louder than I've ever heard it. Saturday night was standing room only! Thank you to our community and the surrounding areas for coming out and especially thanks to our great sponsors! We couldn't do it without all of them!"

Total attendance for the three-day event was 7,868, Hutchins said. A crowd of 1,967 fans attended the first night on Thursday, while a crowd of 2,360 attended on Friday, Hutchins said.

Total payout for the 2021 rodeo was $46,151.00, Hutchins said. A total of 312 contestants competed over three says, she said.

In the annual Rodeo Pageant, outgoing queen Alexis Arnold crowned Maggie Cook as the 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen.

Brooklyn Sisemore was crowned the 2021 Junior Queen, while Bailey Sizemore earned the title of 2021 Princess.

Cheyanne Smith was named Lil Miss, while Briar Sanders was Lil Mister.

In competition, Mallory McGee was the top barrel racer, earning $1,265.18 with a time of 17.064 seconds.

Paycen Dennis earned the top spot in bull riding with a score of 76 and a prize money check of $2,668.00.

The team roping team of Paul David Tierney and Thomas Smith recorded a time of 4.8 seconds and each took home a check of $2,395.68.

Anthony Craig was the top finisher in tie down with a time of 8.4 seconds and a prize money check of $1,320.66.

Kaleb Summers won the steer wrestling at 3.9 seconds and a prize money at $1,213.94.

In ladies' breakaway, Hannah Hughes finished first with a time of 1.9 seconds and a prize money of $1,334.00.

The saddle bronc competition ended in a tie for first place with Clint Lindenfeld and Bradley Burton each scoring 76 and both winning $736.00.

Morgan Yates was the top finisher in ranch bronc with a prize money at $1,504.20.

Tyler Griffin finished first in bareback and won $938.40.

2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo results

June 17-19

Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds

Barrel racing

Contestant^Time^Prize money

Mallory McGee^17.064^$1,265.18 Mercedes Wessels^17.336^$1,001.60 Stephanie Joiner^17.404^$843.45 Andee Jo Haden^17.406^$685.31 Ashley Withrow^17.427^$527.16 Larcie Smith^17.559^$421.73 Josie Potter^17.562^$316.29 Megan Woodle^17.572^$210.86

Bull riding

Contestant^Score^Prize money

Paycen Dennis^76^$2668.00

Team roping

Team^Time^Prize money

Paul David Tierney^4.8^$2,395.68

Thomas Smith^4.8^2,395.68

Eric Flurry^5.1^$1,896.58

Levi Pettigrew^5.1^$1,896.58

Terry Crow^5.3^$1,597.12

Jake Pinalto^5.3^$1,597.12

Ky Kreder^5.5^$1,297.66

Roger Goodson^5.5^$1,297.66

Scott Buffer^5.6^$998.20

Dustin Buffer^5.6^$998.20

Cody Reed^5.7^$798.56

Jake McDaniel^5.7^$798.56

Adam Hubler^5.9^$598.92

John Hamby^5.9^$598.92

Brody Snow^6.0^$399.28

Michael Delaney^6.0^$399.28

Tie down

Contestant^Time^Prize money

Anthony Craig^8.4^$1,320.66 Jarvis Demery^9.0^$1,092.96 Justin Dan^9.4^$865.26 Steve Brickey^9.6^$637.56 Caddo Lewellan^10.1^$409.86 Colby Setzer^10.2^$227.70

Steer wrestling

Contestant^Time^Prize money

Kaleb Summers^3.9^$1,213.94 Chase Crane^4.1^$1,004.64 West Ratliff^4.6^$795.34 (tie) Bradley McFerrin^4.8^390.69 (tie) Justin Moorehouse^4.8^390.69 (tie) Mason Couch^4.8^$390.69

Breakaway

Contestant^Time^Prize money

Hannah Hughes^1.9^$1,334.00 Baile Stuva^2.4^$1,104.00 (tie) Sadie Prather^3.3^$759.00 (tie) Hailey Proctor^3.3^$759.00 Charlcie Gatewood^3.4^$414.00 Gannyn Gower^4.6^$230

Saddle bronc

Contestant^Score^Prize Money

(tie) Clint Lindenfeld^76^$736.00 (tie) Bradley Burton^76^$736.00 Cody Gertzen^74^$368.00

Ranch bronc

Contestant^Score^Prize Money

Morgan Yates^N/A^$1,504.20

Bareback

Contestant^Score^Prize Money

Tyler Griffin^N/A^$938.40 Montana Duvall^N/A^$625.60

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Briar Sanders, left, was named Lil' Mister for the 2021 Siloam Springs Rodoe, while Cheyanne Smith, second from left, was named Lil' Miss. Also pictured are Princess contestant Hadlee Gross, Lil' Miss contestant Kendee Huffman and former Lil' Mister Colton Sanders along with outgoing queen Alexis Arnold.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Bailey Sizemore, middle, was crowned the 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo Princess on Saturday. Also pictured are pageant coordinator Star Griscom and outgoing queen Alexis Arnold.