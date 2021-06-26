Sign in
One dead, one injured in alleged shooting

by Graham Thomas | June 26, 2021 at 3:13 p.m.

Siloam Springs Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting incident Friday, which has killed one person and injured another, according to a press release from Capt. Derek Spicer.

At approximately 11:51 p.m., SSPD responded to 817 White Rock St. in Siloam Springs in reference to a possible shooting, the press release said.

The officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.

SSPD and Siloam Springs Fire Department began life saving efforts and both victims were transported to area hospitals, where one of the victims died, the release said.

The victims were not identified in the press release.

Two suspects — a juvenile male and an 18-year-old female, Karla Martinez — were identified and taken into custody without incident, according to the press release.

Spicer said the investigation was ongoing and no other information was available.

Print Headline: One killed, one injured in alleged shooting

