City to host comprehensive plan meeting Tuesday

The city of Siloam Springs will host a second community input meeting regarding the 2040 Comprehensive Plan from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Community Development Director Don Clark said the second meeting is part of the process of gathering public input for the plan. The first meeting was to familiarize the community with what's going on, while the second meeting is going to be more of a nuts and bolts approach to see where people want to see things like commercial, industrial and residential, Clark said.

"Now is the time to get involved," Clark said. "Here's the time to come out now and have your input into what that development of the city over the next 10 to 20 years needs to look like."

Anyone who cannot attend this meeting physically may answer the same questions on siloamsprings2040.com, Clark said.The website contains the same information that will be presented at the meeting and is available through July 1, the website states.

The first meeting was held in an open house fashion where attendees would walk around and place stickers on white boards detailing their opinion on the comprehensive plan. This meeting will be a little different, Clark said.

There will be some boards up with what the city's future land use map looks like now and what city staff thinks it should look like in the future.

There will also be representatives from the city and Freese and Nichols, the consultant team hired by the city to assist with the new comprehensive plan, Clark said.

Members of the public will be able to share their opinions and thoughts with the consultant team and city staff, Clark said. The two-hour period will have a lot of fact gathering, Clark said.

Clark is not sure if there will be a second survey or not. The comprehensive plan is an 18-month process and the city is at the beginning of the process, Clark said.

"So as we start digging a little deeper there will be other ways to engage the community," Clark said.

This meeting will not be the last chance for the community to give their input, Clark said. After this meeting, city staff will update the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) and a workshop with the city board and planning commission may follow, Clark said.

The community development director anticipates the next public engagement meeting could be in late summer or early fall, he said.

Presently, Clark is urging the public to attend the meeting on Tuesday so the city can have a better idea of what the community wants.

"We don't want someone to feel like they didn't have an opportunity to speak of their desires and so this is the opportunity," Clark said.