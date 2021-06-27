Harriman named state AD of the Year

Ken Harriman added another award to his long, distinguished career on Thursday.

Harriman, the retiring director of athletics for the Siloam Springs School District, was named the state's Athletic Director of the Year at the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association (AHSAAA) awards luncheon at the Wyndham Hotel in North Little Rock.

Harriman had already been named the Class 5A AD of the Year by the AHSAAA earlier this spring. He received both award plaques at Thursday's luncheon.

"This was a tremendous honor and certainly wasn't expected," Harriman said. "But something like this doesn't happen without being part of the great team. Our coaches, along with Julie Kelly, had so much to do with this and I'm just so thankful to have been around such great people."

Harriman was joined at the awards luncheon by his family and a contingent of Siloam Springs representatives, including Kelly, the outgoing athletics assistant, Superintendent Jody Wiggins and first-year athletics director Jeff Williams.

"Ken is first class all the way," Wiggins said. "He is a great person and has been a great leader for us. He is respected within our school district, by our coaches, by our parents and players. His people skills and his leadership are obvious to anyone who comes in contact with him. He is a great relationship builder."

Harriman was in his second stint as SSSD athletics director. The first came from 1998 to 2002 when he also was head football coach. He left Siloam Springs in 2002 to return to Huntsville as head football coach and athletics director and eventually assistant superintendent and high school principal.

When Kevin Downing left the district's AD position late in the summer of 2019, Harriman returned on what was originally an interim basis. Shortly after school was closed because of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, Harriman announced he was staying on for another year as AD.

Overall he has 35 years of experience in education.

Williams, who will be filling Harriman's shoes as AD and has worked closely with him the last several months, said the awards he received Thursday are very deserving.

"Ken has given his life to athletics and kids," Williams said. "Ken has the respect of peers throughout the state of Arkansas. Job well done Ken Harriman."

Kelly, who is leaving SSSD for the Fayetteville School District, said it was special for Harriman to receive the awards.

"It was such a great day," Kelly said. "He was beaming today. He reflects credit back on to others, so it was so nice to see him be so celebrated."