Harriman named state's top athletic director

Photo submitted Retiring Siloam Springs athletics director Ken Harriman, middle, was presented the Arkansas Athletic Director of the Year award by outgoing Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association president and current Fayetteville AD Steve Janksi, left, and AHSAAA awards chairman and Lincoln AD Deon Birkes on Thursday at the AHSAAA's annual awards luncheon at the Wyndham Hotel in North LIttle Rock. For more, see the Sports section on Page 4.

Photo submitted Retiring Siloam Springs athletics director Ken Harriman, middle, was presented the Arkansas Athletic Director of the Year award by outgoing Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association president and current Fayetteville AD Steve Janksi, left, and AHSAAA awards chairman and Lincoln AD Deon Birkes on Thursday at the AHSAAA's annual awards luncheon at the Wyndham Hotel in North LIttle Rock. For more, see the Sports section on Page 4.

Photo submitted Retiring Siloam Springs athletics director Ken Harriman, middle, was presented the Arkansas Athletic Director of the Year award by outgoing Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association president and current Fayetteville AD Steve Janksi, left, and AHSAAA awards chairman and Lincoln AD Deon Birkes on Thursday at the AHSAAA's annual awards luncheon at the Wyndham Hotel in North LIttle Rock. For more, see the Sports section on Page 4.

From Staff Reports