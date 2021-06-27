Stateline Shootout complete, dead period begins

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Brendan Lashley makes a catch against Van Buren during the Stateline Shootout on June 19. An incorrect cutline ran with this photo in the Herald-Leader on June 19. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Christian Ledeker, right, knocks the ball away from a Van Buren wide receiver during the Stateline Shootout on June 19. The Panthers are off for the next two weeks for the Arkansas Activities Association dead period.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Nick Driscoll runs for yardage after making a catch against Bentonville West during the Stateline Shootout 7-on-7 tournament in Siloam Springs on June 19.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

