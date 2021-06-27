WSS approves Cherokee court memorandum

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees approved a memorandum from the Cherokee Nation during the board of trustees meeting on June 21 regarding the citation of tribal members.

According to the memorandum, the town of West Siloam Springs may issue citations to tribal citizens, but will be required to send $30 to the Cherokee Nation for each tribal citizen cited. The remainder of the fee will go to West Siloam Springs as a donation, the memorandum states.

The memorandum comes on the heals of the July 9, 2020 Supreme Court case McGirt v Oklahoma, where the court ruled that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Reservation and the subsequent state land is considered to be Native American land according to Hogner v Oklahoma filed on Sept. 14, 2020 in Craig County, Oklahoma.

Furthermore crimes occurring on reservation land falls under the jurisdiction of the tribe, the legal brief states. The subsequent Hogner v Oklahoma argued the same applied to the Cherokee Nation, the legal brief states.

Under the memorandum from the Cherokee Nation, there are other requirements the town will be required to fulfill, the memorandum states.

West Siloam Springs will be required to ensure all fines, fees and costs from reservation defendants are collected consistently and in accordance with the attached fine and fee schedule produced by the Cherokee Nation and provide a monthly accounting to the nation of all fines, fees and costs collected and remitted to the Cherokee Nation, the memorandum states.

Any tribal defendant who pleads not guilty and demands a trial must be referred to the Cherokee Nation attorney general for review, and prosecution and the town will be required to transmit all related documentation to the Cherokee Nation attorney general.

Guilty pleas, warrants and other judicial actions involving reservation defendants that require a judge's signature or court approval must be forwarded to a Cherokee Nation district judge for consideration and execution, the memorandum states. The nearest district court for the Cherokee Nation is in Tahlequah, Okla., but a new tribal court is being set up in Jay, Okla., according to Board Trustee Sam Byers.

West Siloam Springs will also be required to keep a separate accounting system for tribal defendants in the town court clerk's office, the memorandum states. The town will also be required to keep records of payments received from tribal defendants separately and send them along with a copy of the citation to the Cherokee Nation, the memorandum states.

All employees of the town will be given all the equipment and supplies necessary to process criminal matters involving tribal dependants, and the West Siloam Springs police department will abide by the terms and conditions provided in the attached Cross Deputization Agreement, the memorandum states.

Byers, who also serves as a police officer in Jay, said fees for the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) will be waived for tribal members.

Police Chief Larry Barnett said the Cherokee Nation is already working on the Offender Tracking and Information System (OTIS) and DigiTicket which West Siloam Springs uses to issue citations. DigiTicket citations will automatically be transmitted to the Cherokee Nation.

Officers will be required to ask people if they have a Cherokee tribal card when they are pulled over, Byers said. Barnett said he did not know how many tribal card carriers who routinely get ticketed West Siloam Springs has, but doesn't think it's a lot.

"You have to establish whether they are a card carrier or not, you have to ask," Byers said. "So it's a little bit more on the officers to ask on a traffic stop."

Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Jot Hartley said the $30 the Cherokee Nation is required to receive is supposed to be the equivalent of what West Siloam Springs would pay to the state of Oklahoma.

Hartley said he spoke to Cherokee Nation Assistant Attorney General II Sandy Crosslin and was told the $30 payment is for services rendered.

Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise asked if Municipal Court Judge Starr would be able to serve as a tribal court judge. Hartley said since Starr is on the bench of the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court and not a trial judge he was not sure how the town will handle cases someone wants trained in tribal court.

Hartley did not say how a member of the Cherokee Supreme Court could also serve as a municipal court judge and did not immediately respond to inquiries on the subject. However, Byers did say in a subsequent phone interview there is no conflict of interest for a Cherokee Nation Supreme Court justice to serve as a judge in a state municipality.

Code Enforcement Officer Waylon Chandler asked how the agreement will affect the code side. Hartley said the position of the Cherokee Nation Attorney General is those are civil enforcement matters and the Cherokee Nation is not seeking to assert jurisdiction over civil enforcement matters.

Wise said after talking with Hartley, Director of Public Works Director Keith Morgan and various members of the Cherokee Nation she feels confident about the future.

"Cherokee Nation is willing to help, and I mean with them having jurisdiction now, this is going to become their town and that's just the way it is," Wise said. "They're going to have to establish something that it took the state of Oklahoma 150 years to do, but now they've got all of this on them at once."

The board of trustees and municipal authority discussed and voted on the following items:

• Approving the meeting minutes from the board of trustees and municipal authority for the meetings on May 17.

• Hearing official reports from Kris Kirk, CPA; Chandler; Wise; Vice Mayor/Municipal Authority Vice Chair/Assistant Town Clerk Linda Dixon; and Hartley.

• Approving purchase order for May, 2021. General PO #s 34297-34425 totaling $144,874; EMS PO #127 totaling $20,060; Surplus PO #2 totaling $43,733.

• Approving an emergency clause to cover expenses incurred after the agenda was created.

• Approving Ordinance #21-6-1 concerning the amendment of Chapter 13 of the nuisances ordinances.

• Approving an emergency clause to cover expenses incurred after the agenda was created.

• Approving the occupation license application submitted by The Two Romans Garden LLC to be located at 2264 Hwy 412.

• Approving the revised annual budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.

• Tabling a discussion on hiring an I.T. person.

• Approving supervisors to use a newly created evaluation form to review employee performance and giving those supervisors authority to inform the board the results of the evaluation and ask for an executive session if needed.

• Approving a transfer of funds from the general account to the street account for the payment of an emergency siren at Moseley School in the amount of $8,501.

• Taking no action on adopting a discipline policy.

• Maintaining Chandler's hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Approving Bailey Andrews' 90-day evaluation.

• Approving Chris Penland's 90-day evaluation.

• Approving Joann Robison's 90-day evaluation.

• Tabling the renewal of the contract between the town and Jot Hartley and Hartley Law Firm PLLC with Trustees Marty Thompson and Sandra Parsons voting no.

• Retaining Starr as municipal court judge.

• Retaining Kirk as town accountant.

• Retaining Robert St. Pierre as auditor for the town.

• Approving the amendment of the 2020-2021 fiscal budget concerning covid relief compensation for employees hired before Sept. 1, 2020, with Thompson voting no.

• Tabling a discussion on longevity pay for employees.

• Approving the surplus of old vehicles and purchase of new vehicles for the next fiscal year.

• Approval of the rollover of $5,743 in workmen's compensation funds to the next year.

• Approving purchase orders for May 2021. Water PO #s 12010-12059 totaling $111,472; Street PO #s 1597-1607 totaling $38,204; Meter PO #s 697-701 totaling $225.

• Approving an emergency clause for expenses incurred after the creation of the agenda.

At press time, the remainder of the information regarding the municipal authority meeting is pending the approval of meeting minutes.