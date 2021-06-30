No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
-----------------------------------------------
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: SUMMER OLYMPICS
ACROSS
1. Welsh dog breed
6. With juice, or au ____
9. Pirate's yes, pl.
13. What a subordinate does
14. Cigarette residue
15. Chimney cleaner
16. Coffin holders
17. "Sheep be true! ___-ram-ewe!"
18. Poisonous Christmas berry
19. *First U.S. city to host Summer Olympics
21. *Swimmer with most Olympic medals
23. Part of a min.
24. *Field hockey's stick and ball, e.g.
25. Gayle King's network
28. Capital of Latvia
30. *Canoeing: slalom and ____
35. Rhine tributary
37. Building annexes
39. A in AV
40. Three-ply cookie
41. *Madison cycling, e.g.
43. *Light ball tap, in volleyball or tennis
44. What hoarders do
46. Not happening (2 words)
47. Half-rotten
48. *Martial art debuting in Olympics in 2021
50. Make a plaintive cry
52. Short for although
53. Luau instruments
55. Street in Paris
57. *____ horse in gymnastics
60. *One of pentathlon events
64. Kentucky Derby drink
65. Rock in a glass
67. Small Asian ungulate
68. Spy's cover
69. Not a win nor a loss
70. Run off to marry
71. Pat dry
72. Eastern Standard Time
73. Between shampoo and repeat
DOWN
1. Corn units
2. Final notice?
3. Rod attachment
4. Greek sandwiches
5. Federal Reserve in relation to U.S. currency
6. *Boxing moves
7. *All-time Olympic record holder in medal count
8. Popular fitness magazine
9. Military no-show
10. Crowd-sourced review platform
11. Mature elvers
12. I do this with my little eye
15. Tibetan mountaineer
20. Slipperier
22. ____-been
24. London's Tyburn Tree, e.g.
25. Kick the bucket
26. Thailand's neighbor
27. Give sheep a haircut
29. A valley in Scotland
31. "Ant-Man" leading actor
32. Dostoevsky's "The ____"
33. Beethoven's famous symphony
34. *2021 Olympic host
36. Civil Rights icon
38. Long adventure story
42. ____ welcome!
45. Tree cutters' leftovers
49. ____ out, as in victory
51. One suffering from tuberculosis
54. Chosen few
56. Food safety threat
57. *Threat to muscles
58. Mixture
59. Source of protein
60. Pedal pushers
61. Golf club
62. Midday slumbers
63. High school club
64. #6 Down, sing.
66. Post-Soviet Union union