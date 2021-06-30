No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: SUMMER OLYMPICS

ACROSS

1. Welsh dog breed

6. With juice, or au ____

9. Pirate's yes, pl.

13. What a subordinate does

14. Cigarette residue

15. Chimney cleaner

16. Coffin holders

17. "Sheep be true! ___-ram-ewe!"

18. Poisonous Christmas berry

19. *First U.S. city to host Summer Olympics

21. *Swimmer with most Olympic medals

23. Part of a min.

24. *Field hockey's stick and ball, e.g.

25. Gayle King's network

28. Capital of Latvia

30. *Canoeing: slalom and ____

35. Rhine tributary

37. Building annexes

39. A in AV

40. Three-ply cookie

41. *Madison cycling, e.g.

43. *Light ball tap, in volleyball or tennis

44. What hoarders do

46. Not happening (2 words)

47. Half-rotten

48. *Martial art debuting in Olympics in 2021

50. Make a plaintive cry

52. Short for although

53. Luau instruments

55. Street in Paris

57. *____ horse in gymnastics

60. *One of pentathlon events

64. Kentucky Derby drink

65. Rock in a glass

67. Small Asian ungulate

68. Spy's cover

69. Not a win nor a loss

70. Run off to marry

71. Pat dry

72. Eastern Standard Time

73. Between shampoo and repeat

DOWN

1. Corn units

2. Final notice?

3. Rod attachment

4. Greek sandwiches

5. Federal Reserve in relation to U.S. currency

6. *Boxing moves

7. *All-time Olympic record holder in medal count

8. Popular fitness magazine

9. Military no-show

10. Crowd-sourced review platform

11. Mature elvers

12. I do this with my little eye

15. Tibetan mountaineer

20. Slipperier

22. ____-been

24. London's Tyburn Tree, e.g.

25. Kick the bucket

26. Thailand's neighbor

27. Give sheep a haircut

29. A valley in Scotland

31. "Ant-Man" leading actor

32. Dostoevsky's "The ____"

33. Beethoven's famous symphony

34. *2021 Olympic host

36. Civil Rights icon

38. Long adventure story

42. ____ welcome!

45. Tree cutters' leftovers

49. ____ out, as in victory

51. One suffering from tuberculosis

54. Chosen few

56. Food safety threat

57. *Threat to muscles

58. Mixture

59. Source of protein

60. Pedal pushers

61. Golf club

62. Midday slumbers

63. High school club

64. #6 Down, sing.

66. Post-Soviet Union union