Corrections

In the story "Event features music all day" in the June 23 edition of the Herald-Leader incorrectly identified and listed the following items:

• Becky Riggs was incorrectly identified as Becky Griggs.

• Adam Goff was incorrectly identified as Adam Goss.

• Mark Barnett's parent-in-laws were incorrectly identified as his parents.

• The Siloam Springs Music Festival was held over a three year period and not a two year period.

• Ron Pennington and Roby Pantall were incorrectly identified as "singers" instead of "performers."

The Herald-Leader regrets the errors.