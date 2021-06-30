Fall sports schedules

Siloam Springs football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 20^Rogers Heritage%^7 p.m.

Aug. 27^at Rogers High^7 p.m.

Sept. 3^Pea Ridge^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^at Harrison^7 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Van Buren*^7 p.m.

Oct. 1^Benton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Greenwood*^7 p.m.

Oct. 15^Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 22^at Mountain Home*^7 p.m.

Oct. 29^LR Parkview*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^Russellville*^7 p.m.

* 6A-West Conference

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs JV football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 23^Bentonville^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Bentonville West^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^Rogers^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^Farmington^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Van Buren^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^Springdale Har-Ber^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 18^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25^at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs ninth-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 17^at Rogers Heritage^6 p.m.

Aug. 23^Bentonville^7 p.m.

Aug. 30^Bentonville West^7 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Fayetteville White^6 p.m.

Sept. 13^Fayetteville Purple^7 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Lakeside^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale George^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^7:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs eighth-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale George^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

Siloam Springs seventh-grade football

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^4:45 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Sonora^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Tyson^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale JO Kelly^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Hellstern^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

Siloam Springs volleyball

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 19^at Bentonville West%^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23^at Thaden School^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Bentonville West^6 p.m.

Aug. 30^Harrison^6 p.m.

Aug. 31^at Springdale^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 2^Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Alma*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11^at LRCA Tournament^TBA

Sept. 13^Huntsville^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^Alma*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 9^at Conway Lady Cat Tournament^TBA

Oct. 12^Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25-29^5A State at Marion^TBA

Oct. 30^State Finals in Hot Springs^TBA

* 5A-West Conference

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 17^at Pea Ridge/West%^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23^at Thaden^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Aug. 26^at Springdale George^5 p.m.

Aug. 31^Fayetteville White^7 p.m.

Sept. 2^at Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Rogers^5 p.m.

Sept. 9^Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Sept. 11^Spikefest Tourn.^TBA

Sept. 14^at Van Buren^5 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Fayetteville Purple^5 p.m.

Sept. 21^Bentonville^7 p.m.

Sept. 23^Springdale George^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25^at FS Invitational^TBA

Sept. 30^Springdale Central^5 p.m.

Oct. 2^at River Valley Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 5^at Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Fayetteville White^5 p.m.

Oct. 12^Van Buren^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^Bentonville West^5 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^7 p.m.

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 24^Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^at Fayetteville Woodland^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA

Sept. 13^Bentonville Grimsley^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Rogers Oakdale^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^at Rogers Lingle^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Springdale George^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Rogers Kirksey^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Faytteville Ramay^5/6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^at Springdale Southwest^7 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^6 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 24^Bentonville Washington^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Springdale Hellstern^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^Bentonville Grimsley^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Rogers Oakdale^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^at Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Rogers Elmwood^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Springdale J.O. Kelly^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Rogers Kirksey^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^at Pea Ridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Springdale Sonora^4:30/5 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Faytteville Ramay^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^at Springdale Tyson^6 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^5/6 p.m.

Siloam Springs golf

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent (Course)^Time

Aug. 2^at Wildcat Invitational (girls only)^TBA

^Springdale Country Club

Aug. 9^at Red Dog Invitational (boys only)^Springdale Country Club^8 a.m.

^Springdale Country Club

Aug. 12^at Bentonville West^3:30 p.m.

^Highlands Golf Course, Bella Vista

Aug. 18^at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

^The Creeks Golf & RV Resort

Aug. 23^Greenwood^3:30 p.m.

^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs

Aug. 25^at Rogers^12:30 p.m.

^Kingswood Golf Course, Bella Vista

Aug. 30^Har-Ber, Springdale^3:30 p.m.

^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs

Sept. 1^at Greenwood^noon

^Vache Grasse Golf Course, Greenwood

Sept. 2^at Fayetteville, 8 a.m.

^Paradise Valley Athletic Club, Fayetteville

Sept. 8^at Harrison^1 p.m.

^Harrison Country Club

Sept. 9^at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.

^Bella Vista Country Club

Sept. 13^Alma, Lincoln, Gravette^3:30 p.m.

^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs

Sept. 16-17^First Tee Confidence Tournament^TBA

^Bella Vista Country Club

TBA^Conference Tournament^TBA

Sept. 27^Girls State Tournament,^TBA

^Glenwood Country Club

Oct. 4^Boys State Tournament^TBA

Siloam Springs tennis

2021 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 9^at Greenwood (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 10^at Van Buren (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 11^at Springdale^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 16^at Bentonville West^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 17^at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 18^at Fort Smith Northside^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 19^at Farmington (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 23^at Fort Smith Southside^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Rogers^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 25^at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Russellville (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 1^at Springdale Har-Ber (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 2^Shiloh Christian (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^vs. Vilonia/Greenbrier^3:30 p.m.%

Sept. 8^vs. Springdale (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^vs. Prairie Grove (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^at Greenwood*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Van Buren*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 15^at Fayetteville (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^at Russellville*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^at Mountain Home*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 22^Rogers Heritage (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Alma*^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27-28^5A-West Conf.^TBA

Oct. 11-12^5A State Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 20-21^Overall State Tourn.^TBA

* 5A-West Conference

% Played at Arkansas Tech