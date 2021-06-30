Fire in the Sky coming July 4

The city of Siloam Springs will host its annual fireworks display, Fire in the Sky, starting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. The location for the fireworks will be the northwest field, Davis said. The event is expected to be a 20-minute straight shot, Davis said.

Communications Manager Holland Hayden said a rain date has been set for July 5 in case of inclement weather. The event will be free to all, according to a post on the city's website.

Since people will be watching the event from their vehicles, there will not be any coronavirus precautions, Davis said.

The Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) is also participating in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign during the July 4 holiday weekend, according to a press release from Capt. Derek Spicer. The campaign begins on June 30 and will last until July 5, the release states.

"It's essential that everyone understand the safety and financial risks they take when they drink and drive," Spicer said. "It is never acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you've been drinking. Doing so endangers you, and everyone on the road with you."

In an effort to combat drunken driving, SSPD will be conducting saturation patrols involving additional officers trained on how to identify the signs of drunken driving, the release states.

SSPD urges drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening, the release states. Anyone planning on drinking is urged to plan not to drive, the release states.

For a safe night on the roads, the SSPD recommends the following tips:

• It is never okay to drink and drive even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.