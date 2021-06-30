Flint Creek Park

The pond at Flint Creek Nature Park is pictured on a cloudy and rainy day.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL A rat snake climbs an oak tree in Gentry, either in search of prey or for its own safety. Though somewhat menacing in appearance, this snake is a beneficial creature to have around since it feeds on rats and mice. For its safety, it was moved from its backyard perch and released at a country location where it is less likely to encounter humans.