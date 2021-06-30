HL Letter to the Editor

God and the anti-abortion lies

"God hates abortion!" Robert Jeffress, senior pastor at the 15,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas Texas. White Republican Christian Leaders have pounded that lie into the minds of their biblically ignorant sheeple every day since 1979.

People who have studied the Bible throughout and have average reading comprehension know that God has committed millions of abortions and has planned and orchestrated millions more.

Pick up a Bible and read the prophecy of Elisha concerning Hazael, future king of Syria. 2 Kings 8:7-15. During a conversation between Elisha and Hazael, Elisha weeps, Hazael asks why. Elisha tells him that God has shown him that Hazael will become king of Syria and will kill Israelite men, dash their babies to pieces, and rip open their pregnant women.

Then read 2 Kings 13-3, "And the anger of the Lord was kindled against Israel, and he delivered them into the hand of Hazael king of Syria, and into the hand of Benhadad the son of Hazael, all their days."

Hosea 9:11-16, God promises to deprive Israel the ability to give birth, have pregnancies, and conceptions. Verse 16 ends, "Even if they bear children, I will slay their cherished offspring."

Hosea 13:16 is the prophecy of the final destruction of Israel by Shalmaneser, king of Assyria. Men killed, infants dashed to pieces, pregnant women ripped open.

God routinely kills, or threatens to kill, the Israelite children to exact vengeance upon his chosen people for disrespecting him,

Jeffress and these evil Christian Leaders go much further with their lies. Jeffress, "The Democrats are a Godless Party, they are Godless." Also, "Joe Biden is morally bankrupt." And "The only evangelicals who are going to vote for Joe Biden are those who have sold their soul to the devil."

This is the exact Christian hate culture that led to the inquisitions, Christian feudalism, torture and burning of heretics, and wars annihilating other Christian populations. In 1209, the Catholics slaughtered the Albigensians. In 20 years of war nearly all Cathars were exterminated.

Most of the Waldensians, Paulicians, Runcarians, Josephites, and many other sects were effectively exterminated by Catholics.

The perverse power-hungry elements of Christianity have gained control of the Republican Party and if they gain control of the government, people who subscribe to the peace and love of the Bible will find themselves targets for elimination. The history of monotheism has proven this repeatedly.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs