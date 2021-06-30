Obituaries for Herald-Leader June 30, 2021

Omar Dillard Freeman, Jr.

Omar Dillard Freeman, Jr, 82, passed away in Conway, Ark., on June 27, 2021.

He was born in Fort Smith, Ark., on Sept. 5, 1938.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth; sons David Freeman (Melissa) and Robert Freeman and four grandchildren.

He served in the United States Air force as a captain and is the former manager of J.C. Penney in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Services will be held at a later date.

Griffin Leggett Funeral Home in Conway is in charge of the arrangements.

Vicki Lynn Raney

Vicki Lynn Raney, 72, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1949, in Sidney, Neb., to Alfred Peters and Hazel Smith Peters.

She attended the Business Institute in Sidney where she received a Business Degree. Before leaving Nebraska she worked at the C. A. Story Agency.

She moved to Siloam Springs and was employed at several different occupations including High Class Maintenance where she cleaned Northside Elementary and Southside Schools. She most recently was employed at Car Mart as a driver.

She was a member of the 1st Christian Disciples of Christ in Sidney.

She enjoyed many different interests in her life including being an accomplished pianist, having accompanied the Sidney High School singing group, Madrigal, on the piano.

She is survived by five children, Eric Arnold and wife Rebeckah of Siloam Springs, Karena Gregory of Cheyenne, Wyo., Michelle Raney and husband Brenton Barnes of Siloam Springs, Wayne Malone of Siloam Springs and Will Raney of Ogden, Utah; one sister, Kerry Krauter of Phoenix, Ariz.; two brothers, Kim Peters of Falmouth, Mich., and Val Peters of Sidney; 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren along with many other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her boy friend Harold Anderson and one great grand child A.J. Armstrong IV.

A Memorial Service will be held at the 1st Christian Church in Siloam Springs at noon Saturday, July 3, 2021.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

M. Louise (Lovell) Terhune

M. Louise (Lovell) Terhune,92, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on June 14,2021.

She was born on a farm outside Gilman City, MO on April 24, 1929, to J. Oliver Lovell and M. Loree (Luper)Lovell.

She met Chester Terhune after he came home from WW II in 1945. They married on June 17, 1946. They then made their home in Kansas City, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary Blackley and husband Richard (Dick);and brother Carl Lovell and wife Carol.

Survivors include her husband of almost 75 years Chester (96) of the home; son Dennis Terhune and wife Deb of Siloam Springs, AR; daughter JeNean Chandler and husband Bryon of Shawnee, KS; and Michael Terhune of Fairbanks, AK; five grand-daughters, and seven great-grandchildren.

She loved her Lord Jesus and her family. She loved to collect all kinds of "stuff."

Arrangements made by Highland Park Funeral Home of Kansas City, KS. Service and interment will be at Veterans National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS at 10:AM June 30,2021. Dr. John Clark will be officiating.

