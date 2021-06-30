OPINION: Reflections from a memorable 2021 rodeo

It's been more than a week since the 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo wrapped up, but it's not too late to talk about what a success the event was.

I can only speak from my own experience, but on Saturday, June 19, I felt like we were in store for a special night.

Earlier that day, I was at the Stateline Shootout 7-on-7 tournament, hosted by the Siloam Springs football team (more on that later). Assistant coach Michael Smith, who many in the rodeo community know at "Goobie," told me that the Friday night crowd at the rodeo was the best he'd ever seen here in Siloam Springs. Michael attends rodoes all over the country, so he knows what he's talking about.

Later that night, when I pulled in to the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds, the parking area was already nearly full. And the rodeo was still 15 to 20 minutes from starting.

I watched from the press box that night as car after car continued to pull into the grounds and the stands filled up. Folks in the press box were still talking about the fun night before on Friday, and I thought it would be a good crowd again on Saturday.

Turns out, it was a record crowd of 3,541 fans were in attendance on that final night. For the three day event, 7,868 fans attended.

That is just tremendous. I went two nights this year. Thursday I took my daughter for the first time and she had fun. I'm hopeful she will want to go back with me next year. As I tell folks, even if you're not a "rodeo" person, give it a shot. I'm almost positive you'll have fun and see something you've never seen.

• • •

June 19 was one of the busiest days I've had in a while. With the rodeo that night, I was with the Siloam Springs football team all day earlier at the Stateline Shootout.

I watched them play eight 7-on-7 games in some hot muggy weather at Panther Stadium and across the way at Sager Creek Soccer Complex.

The inaugural 7-on-7 event was a great success in my mind, and head coach Brandon Craig got a lot of positive feedback on it as well. I particularly liked that we got it all done in one day.

I've been to 7-on-7 tournaments before that lasted multiple days. While those events were well run also, by the second day you're usually kind of over it.

The most important thing about the 7-on-7 is not the final results necessarily but the competition it gives. Sure it's nice to take home a 7-on-7 tournament trophy, but getting reps for quarterback and receivers is far and away more critical.

Siloam Springs adds a lot of thunder to its offense with its power run game, and that will certainly be true this upcoming season as well. You don't see that in 7-on-7, but it will definitely be there come fall.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.