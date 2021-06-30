SSSD releases covid guidance for students, staff

Siloam Springs School District students and staff who have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 and remain symptom free will not have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, according to a letter to parents and extra-curricular activities participants from Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick released June 21.

"Exposed students and staff who have received both/full doses of the vaccine and who remain symptom free will be able to continue to participate in classes and extracurricular activities this summer and fall without quarantine," the letter states.

The directive comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced June 8 that students and staff who have been fully vaccinated won't have to quarantine after exposure, the letter states.

"Governor Hutchinson implored families with students, 12 and older, to make a vaccine appointment and not delay," the letter states. "We expect the Arkansas Department of Health to require quarantine only for students who are not fully vaccinated."

In an interview with the Herald-Leader on Monday, June 28, Patrick said the some in the district -- teachers, staff and students and families -- are divided between being vaccinated or not. Thus, there are students and staff in both camps: vaccinated and non-vaccinated, he said.

As of June 28, Arkansas is among a few other U.S. states with less than half of the population vaccinated with both shots, according to an article in the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette.

In January and in February of this year, Siloam Springs teachers and staff had the opportunity to be vaccinated in the Panther Arena at Siloam Springs Middle School.

Some students in the 2020-21 school year were vaccinated based on individual family decisions to be vaccinated and that decision process, according to Patrick, is expected to continue into the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

When asked about a 'booster shot-vaccination,' Patrick said "that will depend on the Arkansas Department of Health and their guidelines."

"Presently students and staff are not required to have a booster vaccination," Patrick said. "That decision, however, is up to the student and staff person if they wish to have a booster, but we are waiting to see if the State Department of Health requires staff and students will require a booster shot. We are not requiring every student and staff person be vaccinated but those exposed to the Covid virus will be quarantined and same for our staff people."

So how does quarantining work? First, the Arkansas Department of Health lets the District know if students or staff have been exposed and tested positive for the virus, Patrick said.

The state defines exposure to the virus as exposure of five to 15 minutes within six feet of a person diagnosed with the virus and, of course, an individual test may detect the person has the virus, Patrick said.

Another way the district checks on students is through daily attendance and if a student is absent due to the virus they are placed in quarantine at home for ten school days.

When asked, Patrick said "We have our attendance staff check to see if the student has the virus. If they do, then the student is placed on 10-day quarantine-status. As for staff we rely on the individual staff person to inform the head of school of their diagnosis and they too are subject to the 10-day quarantine requirement."

The June 21 letter to parents also said SSSD "will no longer have remote (blended) learning as an option for students."

Blended is a combination of face-to-face in-school learning and remote-online learning. The district will only have face-to-face (learning in a classroom) or virtual options (in 2021-22 school year) not blended or both option, the letter states.

However, new students to the Siloam School District may apply for placement consideration in the Siloam Springs' Virtual Academy in 2021-2022, according to a pamphlet in the lobby of the superintendent's office. Only one application per new student.

During the 2020-21, the District had some students, athletes and musicians choose the now-removed option of remote-online learning to decrease the risk of exposure and quarantine during their competitive seasons and that option no longer exists, the letter states.