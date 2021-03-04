LOOKING BACK 10 Years Ago: Grady Nichols roasted and toasted

50 Years Ago

From The Herald and Democrat

Mayor Robert Henry issued a proclamation celebrating March 7-13 as Girl Scout Week in Siloam Springs.

In his proclamation, the mayor saluted Girl Scouts of the USA on the occasion of the organizations’ 59th anniversary and called upon all cities to join with Siloam Springs Girls Scouts’ efforts to “Improve the quality of our environment and build better relationships among persons of all ages, religions, races and nationalities.”

The annual Girl Scout Cookie sale was scheduled to begin March 5 with proceeds from the sale going toward summer camp expenses.

25 Years Ago

From The Herald-Leader

Reba Seward, a mathematics teacher at Siloam Springs High School, is being recognized as the state of Arkansas’s outstanding math teacher.

John Watson, head of the department of mathematics at Arkansas Tech University and chair of the Arkansas Teacher Award Committee, explained the significance of the honor.

“Each year the Oklahoma-Arkansas Section of the Mathematical Association of America recognizes two teachers, one junior high and one senior high, from each state for their contributions to the teaching of mathematics,” Watson said.

Seward, who’s taught in the district 22 years, said she was excited to receive the award.

“I was thrilled,” she said. “I went to my mailbox and found (the notice). I don’t even know who nominated me.”

10 years Ago

From the Herald-Leader

Grady Nichols, former community relations director for the Siloam Springs School District, was “roasted and toasted” during the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Civic Leadership event held at New Life Tabernacle.

Nichols was chosen for his 41 years of service to the school district.

• • •

The Siloam Springs boys basketball season came to an end in the state semifinals with a 56-43 loss to Sylvan Hills at Charles B. Dyer Arena in Alma.

The Panthers finished the season with a record of 24-7.

Sylvan Hills star Archie Goodwin led the Bears with 29 points. Sophomore Payton Henson led the Panthers with 19 points.